Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO) and Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB) Comparing side by side

Both Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) and Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 11 0.35 115.55M -0.89 0.00 Principia Biopharma Inc. 35 -0.29 11.76M -0.37 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. and Principia Biopharma Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 1,096,299,810.25% -24.7% -15.3% Principia Biopharma Inc. 34,027,777.78% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. are 4 and 4 respectively. Its competitor Principia Biopharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 15 and its Quick Ratio is 15. Principia Biopharma Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. and Principia Biopharma Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Principia Biopharma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

$11 is Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 28.96%. Meanwhile, Principia Biopharma Inc.’s average target price is $50, while its potential upside is 75.32%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Principia Biopharma Inc. is looking more favorable than Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 58.7% of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. shares and 97.3% of Principia Biopharma Inc. shares. 0.2% are Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 13.92% of Principia Biopharma Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0.5% 13.41% 5.54% 3.62% -8.32% 4.62% Principia Biopharma Inc. -4.23% -1.25% 27.45% 24.88% 0% 35.6%

For the past year Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Principia Biopharma Inc.

Summary

Principia Biopharma Inc. beats Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. on 8 of the 12 factors.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating ground-breaking science into genomic therapies that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The companyÂ’s proprietary zinc finger DNA-binding protein (ZFP) technology enables specific genome editing and gene regulation. The ZFPs could be engineered to make ZFP nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to specifically modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs), proteins that can be used to turn genes on or off. Its therapeutic products include SB-728-T, a ZFN-mediated autologous T-cell product for human immunodeficiency virus and acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (HIV/AIDS), which is in Phase II and Phase I clinical trials; and SB-728-HSPC that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for HIV/AIDS. The company also engages in Phase I/II studies of in vivo genome editing applications of ZFP Therapeutics for hemophilia B, Hemophilia A, and Mucopolysaccharidosis I (MPS) and MPS II, which are lysosomal storage disorder (LSD); proprietary preclinical programs in other LSDs; and research stage programs in certain central nervous system disorders and cancer immunotherapies. It has collaborative partnerships with Biogen Inc. to develop therapeutic genome editing products in hemoglobinopathies; and with Shire International GmbH to develop the preclinical development program in HuntingtonÂ’s disease, as well as license agreement with Sigma-Aldrich Corporation to develop ZFP-based laboratory research reagents and Dow AgroSciences, LLC to modify the genomes or alter protein expression of plant cells, plants, or plant cell cultures. The company was formerly known as Sangamo BioSciences, Inc. and changed its name to Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2017. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Richmond, California.

Principia Biopharma Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel oral therapies for immunology and oncology in the United States. It is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immune thrombocytopenic purpura; PRN2246, an inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and other central nervous system diseases; PRN1371, a drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and oral small molecule inhibitors of the immunoproteasome. The company has collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and AbbVie Biotechnology Limited. Principia Biopharma Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.