Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO) and Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) Comparing side by side

We are contrasting Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) and Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 11 16.77 N/A -0.89 0.00 Novan Inc. 2 9.16 N/A -0.56 0.00

In table 1 we can see Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. and Novan Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. and Novan Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -24.7% -15.3% Novan Inc. 0.00% 0% -49.7%

Liquidity

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4 and 4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Novan Inc. are 0.7 and 0.7 respectively. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Novan Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. and Novan Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Novan Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $11, while its potential downside is -0.18%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 58.7% of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 5.5% of Novan Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.4% of Novan Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0.5% 13.41% 5.54% 3.62% -8.32% 4.62% Novan Inc. 1.15% -2.59% 119.17% 97.74% -2.59% 216.87%

For the past year Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Novan Inc.

Summary

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. beats Novan Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating ground-breaking science into genomic therapies that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The companyÂ’s proprietary zinc finger DNA-binding protein (ZFP) technology enables specific genome editing and gene regulation. The ZFPs could be engineered to make ZFP nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to specifically modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs), proteins that can be used to turn genes on or off. Its therapeutic products include SB-728-T, a ZFN-mediated autologous T-cell product for human immunodeficiency virus and acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (HIV/AIDS), which is in Phase II and Phase I clinical trials; and SB-728-HSPC that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for HIV/AIDS. The company also engages in Phase I/II studies of in vivo genome editing applications of ZFP Therapeutics for hemophilia B, Hemophilia A, and Mucopolysaccharidosis I (MPS) and MPS II, which are lysosomal storage disorder (LSD); proprietary preclinical programs in other LSDs; and research stage programs in certain central nervous system disorders and cancer immunotherapies. It has collaborative partnerships with Biogen Inc. to develop therapeutic genome editing products in hemoglobinopathies; and with Shire International GmbH to develop the preclinical development program in HuntingtonÂ’s disease, as well as license agreement with Sigma-Aldrich Corporation to develop ZFP-based laboratory research reagents and Dow AgroSciences, LLC to modify the genomes or alter protein expression of plant cells, plants, or plant cell cultures. The company was formerly known as Sangamo BioSciences, Inc. and changed its name to Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2017. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Richmond, California.

Novan, Inc., a clinical-stage drug development company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies in dermatology. Its lead product candidate is SB204, a cosmetically elegant topical gel that targets multiple mechanisms of action for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The companyÂ’s product candidates also include SB206, SB208, and SB414, which are targeted toward the treatment of either a specific microorganism or inflammatory components of disease pathology. The company has a license agreement with Sato Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Novan, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.