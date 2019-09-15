Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO) and Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) and Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 11 16.51 N/A -0.89 0.00 Kura Oncology Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -1.63 0.00

Demonstrates Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. and Kura Oncology Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) and Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -24.7% -15.3% Kura Oncology Inc. 0.00% -40% -35.5%

Volatility and Risk

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.92 beta, while its volatility is 192.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Kura Oncology Inc. has a 2.5 beta and it is 150.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4 and a Quick Ratio of 4. Competitively, Kura Oncology Inc.’s Current Ratio is 13.8 and has 13.8 Quick Ratio. Kura Oncology Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. and Kura Oncology Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Kura Oncology Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$11 is Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 1.38%. Competitively Kura Oncology Inc. has an average target price of $22, with potential upside of 37.24%. The data provided earlier shows that Kura Oncology Inc. appears more favorable than Sangamo Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. and Kura Oncology Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 58.7% and 70.8%. About 0.2% of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of Kura Oncology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0.5% 13.41% 5.54% 3.62% -8.32% 4.62% Kura Oncology Inc. -2.3% -4.59% 28.84% 22.41% -2.45% 36.18%

For the past year Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Kura Oncology Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Kura Oncology Inc. beats Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating ground-breaking science into genomic therapies that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The companyÂ’s proprietary zinc finger DNA-binding protein (ZFP) technology enables specific genome editing and gene regulation. The ZFPs could be engineered to make ZFP nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to specifically modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs), proteins that can be used to turn genes on or off. Its therapeutic products include SB-728-T, a ZFN-mediated autologous T-cell product for human immunodeficiency virus and acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (HIV/AIDS), which is in Phase II and Phase I clinical trials; and SB-728-HSPC that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for HIV/AIDS. The company also engages in Phase I/II studies of in vivo genome editing applications of ZFP Therapeutics for hemophilia B, Hemophilia A, and Mucopolysaccharidosis I (MPS) and MPS II, which are lysosomal storage disorder (LSD); proprietary preclinical programs in other LSDs; and research stage programs in certain central nervous system disorders and cancer immunotherapies. It has collaborative partnerships with Biogen Inc. to develop therapeutic genome editing products in hemoglobinopathies; and with Shire International GmbH to develop the preclinical development program in HuntingtonÂ’s disease, as well as license agreement with Sigma-Aldrich Corporation to develop ZFP-based laboratory research reagents and Dow AgroSciences, LLC to modify the genomes or alter protein expression of plant cells, plants, or plant cell cultures. The company was formerly known as Sangamo BioSciences, Inc. and changed its name to Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2017. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Richmond, California.

Kura Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancers. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, lower risk myelodysplastic syndromes, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia. It also develops KO-947, a small molecule inhibitor of extracellular signal related kinase used for the treatment for patients with tumors that have mutations in, or other dysregulation of, the mitogen-activated protein kinase; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-mixed lineage leukemia. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.