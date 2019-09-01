Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

As Biotechnology company, Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) is competing with its peers based on the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.7% of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.20% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.45% of all Biotechnology companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -24.70% -15.30% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. N/A 11 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.20 1.51 2.39 2.83

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. presently has an average price target of $11, suggesting a potential upside of 0.92%. As a group, Biotechnology companies have a potential upside of 141.32%. Given Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s stronger average rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0.5% 13.41% 5.54% 3.62% -8.32% 4.62% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. are 4 and 4. Competitively, Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s rivals have 7.07 and 6.86 for Current and Quick Ratio. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 2.92 shows that Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. is 192.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s peers have beta of 1.77 which is 76.75% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 indicators compared to the company itself.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating ground-breaking science into genomic therapies that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The companyÂ’s proprietary zinc finger DNA-binding protein (ZFP) technology enables specific genome editing and gene regulation. The ZFPs could be engineered to make ZFP nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to specifically modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs), proteins that can be used to turn genes on or off. Its therapeutic products include SB-728-T, a ZFN-mediated autologous T-cell product for human immunodeficiency virus and acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (HIV/AIDS), which is in Phase II and Phase I clinical trials; and SB-728-HSPC that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for HIV/AIDS. The company also engages in Phase I/II studies of in vivo genome editing applications of ZFP Therapeutics for hemophilia B, Hemophilia A, and Mucopolysaccharidosis I (MPS) and MPS II, which are lysosomal storage disorder (LSD); proprietary preclinical programs in other LSDs; and research stage programs in certain central nervous system disorders and cancer immunotherapies. It has collaborative partnerships with Biogen Inc. to develop therapeutic genome editing products in hemoglobinopathies; and with Shire International GmbH to develop the preclinical development program in HuntingtonÂ’s disease, as well as license agreement with Sigma-Aldrich Corporation to develop ZFP-based laboratory research reagents and Dow AgroSciences, LLC to modify the genomes or alter protein expression of plant cells, plants, or plant cell cultures. The company was formerly known as Sangamo BioSciences, Inc. and changed its name to Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2017. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Richmond, California.