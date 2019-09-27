Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO) and IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) Comparing side by side

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) and IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 11 0.39 115.55M -0.89 0.00 IMV Inc. 3 0.00 42.76M -0.34 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. and IMV Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. and IMV Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 1,045,701,357.47% -24.7% -15.3% IMV Inc. 1,498,563,117.68% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. and IMV Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 IMV Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 16.53% and an $11 average target price. Meanwhile, IMV Inc.’s average target price is $11, while its potential upside is 285.96%. Based on the results delivered earlier, IMV Inc. is looking more favorable than Sangamo Therapeutics Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 58.7% of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. shares and 19.5% of IMV Inc. shares. 0.2% are Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, IMV Inc. has 16.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0.5% 13.41% 5.54% 3.62% -8.32% 4.62% IMV Inc. 0.37% -8.09% -25.26% -50.35% -40.85% -46.22%

For the past year Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while IMV Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

IMV Inc. beats Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 12 factors.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating ground-breaking science into genomic therapies that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The companyÂ’s proprietary zinc finger DNA-binding protein (ZFP) technology enables specific genome editing and gene regulation. The ZFPs could be engineered to make ZFP nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to specifically modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs), proteins that can be used to turn genes on or off. Its therapeutic products include SB-728-T, a ZFN-mediated autologous T-cell product for human immunodeficiency virus and acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (HIV/AIDS), which is in Phase II and Phase I clinical trials; and SB-728-HSPC that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for HIV/AIDS. The company also engages in Phase I/II studies of in vivo genome editing applications of ZFP Therapeutics for hemophilia B, Hemophilia A, and Mucopolysaccharidosis I (MPS) and MPS II, which are lysosomal storage disorder (LSD); proprietary preclinical programs in other LSDs; and research stage programs in certain central nervous system disorders and cancer immunotherapies. It has collaborative partnerships with Biogen Inc. to develop therapeutic genome editing products in hemoglobinopathies; and with Shire International GmbH to develop the preclinical development program in HuntingtonÂ’s disease, as well as license agreement with Sigma-Aldrich Corporation to develop ZFP-based laboratory research reagents and Dow AgroSciences, LLC to modify the genomes or alter protein expression of plant cells, plants, or plant cell cultures. The company was formerly known as Sangamo BioSciences, Inc. and changed its name to Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2017. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Richmond, California.

IMV Inc., a clinical-stage company, together with its subsidiaries, develops products based on its platform and products with a primary focus on T cell activating therapies for cancer. The company's DepoVax platform is a patented formulation that provides controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens and adjuvant to the immune system. It has two T cell activation therapies for cancer through Phase I human clinical trial and is conducting a Phase Ib study with Incyte Corporation for lead cancer therapy; and DPX-Survivac, as a combination therapy for ovarian cancer. The company is also conducting a Phase II study for DPX-Survivac in ovarian and lymphoma. In addition, it is developing DPX-RSV, a vaccine candidate, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial for respiratory syncytial virus, as well as has clinical projects to assess the DepoVax to address malaria and the Zika virus; DPX-E7 an investigational immunotherapy that targets a viral protein in human papillomavirus (HPV) known as E7. The company has research collaborations with companies and research organizations, including Merck, Incyte Corporation, and Leidos Inc, as well as with Zoetis. The company was formerly known as Immunovaccine Inc. and changed its name to IMV Inc. in May 2018. IMV Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Halifax, Canada.