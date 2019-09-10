Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO) and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) Comparison side by side

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 11 16.23 N/A -0.89 0.00 Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -86.02 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -24.7% -15.3% Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -179.1%

Volatility & Risk

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 192.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.92 beta. From a competition point of view, Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 0.96 beta which is 4.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4 and a Quick Ratio of 4. Competitively, Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.6 and has 0.6 Quick Ratio. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $11, while its potential upside is 5.87%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 58.7% and 57.5% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 5.9% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0.5% 13.41% 5.54% 3.62% -8.32% 4.62% Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.31% -26% -73.51% -84.34% -94.14% -85.01%

For the past year Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. has 4.62% stronger performance while Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -85.01% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. beats Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating ground-breaking science into genomic therapies that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The companyÂ’s proprietary zinc finger DNA-binding protein (ZFP) technology enables specific genome editing and gene regulation. The ZFPs could be engineered to make ZFP nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to specifically modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs), proteins that can be used to turn genes on or off. Its therapeutic products include SB-728-T, a ZFN-mediated autologous T-cell product for human immunodeficiency virus and acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (HIV/AIDS), which is in Phase II and Phase I clinical trials; and SB-728-HSPC that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for HIV/AIDS. The company also engages in Phase I/II studies of in vivo genome editing applications of ZFP Therapeutics for hemophilia B, Hemophilia A, and Mucopolysaccharidosis I (MPS) and MPS II, which are lysosomal storage disorder (LSD); proprietary preclinical programs in other LSDs; and research stage programs in certain central nervous system disorders and cancer immunotherapies. It has collaborative partnerships with Biogen Inc. to develop therapeutic genome editing products in hemoglobinopathies; and with Shire International GmbH to develop the preclinical development program in HuntingtonÂ’s disease, as well as license agreement with Sigma-Aldrich Corporation to develop ZFP-based laboratory research reagents and Dow AgroSciences, LLC to modify the genomes or alter protein expression of plant cells, plants, or plant cell cultures. The company was formerly known as Sangamo BioSciences, Inc. and changed its name to Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2017. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Richmond, California.