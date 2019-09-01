Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO) and Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) and Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 11 16.51 N/A -0.89 0.00 Forward Pharma A/S 1 0.00 N/A -0.18 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. and Forward Pharma A/S.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -24.7% -15.3% Forward Pharma A/S 0.00% -2.4% -2%

Volatility and Risk

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 192.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.92 beta. Forward Pharma A/S has a 2.37 beta and it is 137.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. is 4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4. The Current Ratio of rival Forward Pharma A/S is 74.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 74.5. Forward Pharma A/S is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. and Forward Pharma A/S are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Forward Pharma A/S 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. is $11, with potential upside of 0.92%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 58.7% of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. shares and 20.6% of Forward Pharma A/S shares. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0.5% 13.41% 5.54% 3.62% -8.32% 4.62% Forward Pharma A/S -2.25% -2.41% -20.41% -13.21% -66.91% 17.95%

For the past year Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Forward Pharma A/S.

Summary

Forward Pharma A/S beats Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating ground-breaking science into genomic therapies that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The companyÂ’s proprietary zinc finger DNA-binding protein (ZFP) technology enables specific genome editing and gene regulation. The ZFPs could be engineered to make ZFP nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to specifically modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs), proteins that can be used to turn genes on or off. Its therapeutic products include SB-728-T, a ZFN-mediated autologous T-cell product for human immunodeficiency virus and acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (HIV/AIDS), which is in Phase II and Phase I clinical trials; and SB-728-HSPC that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for HIV/AIDS. The company also engages in Phase I/II studies of in vivo genome editing applications of ZFP Therapeutics for hemophilia B, Hemophilia A, and Mucopolysaccharidosis I (MPS) and MPS II, which are lysosomal storage disorder (LSD); proprietary preclinical programs in other LSDs; and research stage programs in certain central nervous system disorders and cancer immunotherapies. It has collaborative partnerships with Biogen Inc. to develop therapeutic genome editing products in hemoglobinopathies; and with Shire International GmbH to develop the preclinical development program in HuntingtonÂ’s disease, as well as license agreement with Sigma-Aldrich Corporation to develop ZFP-based laboratory research reagents and Dow AgroSciences, LLC to modify the genomes or alter protein expression of plant cells, plants, or plant cell cultures. The company was formerly known as Sangamo BioSciences, Inc. and changed its name to Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2017. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Richmond, California.