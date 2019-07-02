Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO) and ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) Comparing side by side

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) and ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 10 15.29 N/A -0.71 0.00 ERYTECH Pharma S.A. 8 0.00 N/A -2.79 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. and ERYTECH Pharma S.A.

Profitability

Table 2 has Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. and ERYTECH Pharma S.A.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -24.7% -15.3% ERYTECH Pharma S.A. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. and ERYTECH Pharma S.A.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 ERYTECH Pharma S.A. 0 0 0 0.00

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. has a 3.87% upside potential and an average target price of $11.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. and ERYTECH Pharma S.A. are owned by institutional investors at 57.3% and 7.77% respectively. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. Competitively, 0.39% are ERYTECH Pharma S.A.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. -9.2% -15.4% 16.7% -7.93% -34.59% -10.54% ERYTECH Pharma S.A. -3.11% -1.07% -6.14% -17.26% -67.07% 10.85%

For the past year Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while ERYTECH Pharma S.A. had bullish trend.

Summary

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors ERYTECH Pharma S.A.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating ground-breaking science into genomic therapies that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The companyÂ’s proprietary zinc finger DNA-binding protein (ZFP) technology enables specific genome editing and gene regulation. The ZFPs could be engineered to make ZFP nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to specifically modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs), proteins that can be used to turn genes on or off. Its therapeutic products include SB-728-T, a ZFN-mediated autologous T-cell product for human immunodeficiency virus and acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (HIV/AIDS), which is in Phase II and Phase I clinical trials; and SB-728-HSPC that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for HIV/AIDS. The company also engages in Phase I/II studies of in vivo genome editing applications of ZFP Therapeutics for hemophilia B, Hemophilia A, and Mucopolysaccharidosis I (MPS) and MPS II, which are lysosomal storage disorder (LSD); proprietary preclinical programs in other LSDs; and research stage programs in certain central nervous system disorders and cancer immunotherapies. It has collaborative partnerships with Biogen Inc. to develop therapeutic genome editing products in hemoglobinopathies; and with Shire International GmbH to develop the preclinical development program in HuntingtonÂ’s disease, as well as license agreement with Sigma-Aldrich Corporation to develop ZFP-based laboratory research reagents and Dow AgroSciences, LLC to modify the genomes or alter protein expression of plant cells, plants, or plant cell cultures. The company was formerly known as Sangamo BioSciences, Inc. and changed its name to Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2017. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Richmond, California.

ERYTECH Pharma SociÃ©tÃ© Anonyme, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for rare forms of cancer and orphan diseases in France and internationally. The company is developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting markets with unmet medical need using its proprietary ERYCAPS platform, a technology to encapsulate therapeutic drug substances inside red blood cells. It primarily focuses on the treatment of blood cancers, including acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML), by depriving tumors of nutrients necessary for their survival. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Eryaspase, which is in various stages of clinical trails for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, ALL, AML, and solid tumors. It is also developing Erymethionase and Eryminase for the treatment of solid tumors; Eryzyme for the treatment of for rare and specialized conditions; and Erymmune for the treatment of TBD. ERYTECH Pharma SociÃ©tÃ© Anonyme has a research agreement with Fox Chase Cancer Center for the preclinical development of erymethionase for the treatment of homocystinuria; a subcontracting agreement for the production of batches of eryaspase for the company's clinical trials; and a subcontracting framework agreement for the optimization of the manufacturing process of the companyÂ’s pharma products. ERYTECH Pharma SociÃ©tÃ© Anonyme was founded in 2004 and is based in Lyon, France.