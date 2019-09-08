Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO) and Champions Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) and Champions Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 11 16.20 N/A -0.89 0.00 Champions Oncology Inc. 8 2.36 N/A -0.03 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. and Champions Oncology Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. and Champions Oncology Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -24.7% -15.3% Champions Oncology Inc. 0.00% -20.5% -2.7%

Risk & Volatility

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s current beta is 2.92 and it happens to be 192.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Champions Oncology Inc. has a 1.02 beta and it is 2.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. is 4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4. The Current Ratio of rival Champions Oncology Inc. is 1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Champions Oncology Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. and Champions Oncology Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Champions Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 3.58% at a $11 consensus price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 58.7% of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. shares and 54.6% of Champions Oncology Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 20.87% of Champions Oncology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0.5% 13.41% 5.54% 3.62% -8.32% 4.62% Champions Oncology Inc. -8.87% -18.31% -24.94% -43.2% -19.33% -17.16%

For the past year Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Champions Oncology Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Champions Oncology Inc.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating ground-breaking science into genomic therapies that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The companyÂ’s proprietary zinc finger DNA-binding protein (ZFP) technology enables specific genome editing and gene regulation. The ZFPs could be engineered to make ZFP nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to specifically modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs), proteins that can be used to turn genes on or off. Its therapeutic products include SB-728-T, a ZFN-mediated autologous T-cell product for human immunodeficiency virus and acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (HIV/AIDS), which is in Phase II and Phase I clinical trials; and SB-728-HSPC that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for HIV/AIDS. The company also engages in Phase I/II studies of in vivo genome editing applications of ZFP Therapeutics for hemophilia B, Hemophilia A, and Mucopolysaccharidosis I (MPS) and MPS II, which are lysosomal storage disorder (LSD); proprietary preclinical programs in other LSDs; and research stage programs in certain central nervous system disorders and cancer immunotherapies. It has collaborative partnerships with Biogen Inc. to develop therapeutic genome editing products in hemoglobinopathies; and with Shire International GmbH to develop the preclinical development program in HuntingtonÂ’s disease, as well as license agreement with Sigma-Aldrich Corporation to develop ZFP-based laboratory research reagents and Dow AgroSciences, LLC to modify the genomes or alter protein expression of plant cells, plants, or plant cell cultures. The company was formerly known as Sangamo BioSciences, Inc. and changed its name to Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2017. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Richmond, California.

Champions Oncology, Inc. develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice. The company, through its Tumorgraft Technology Platform, provides Personalized Oncology Solutions (POS) that assist physicians in developing personalized treatment options for cancer patients through tumor specific data obtained from drug panels and related personalized oncology services. The company also offers POS products, including personalized tumor boards that are designed to provide access to oncologists with expertise in particular tumor types; and provides access to gene sequencing that analyzes the genetic makeup of patientÂ’s tumor for the purpose of identifying potentially useful drugs. In addition, it offers Translational Oncology Solutions (TOS), including a preclinical Tumorgraft platform to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies that use vivo studies, which rely on implanting multiple tumors from TumorBank in mice and testing the therapy of interest on tumors. The company markets its products through Internet, word of mouth, and a network of sales force to patients and physicians. Champions Oncology, Inc. has collaboration agreements with The Addario Lung Cancer Medical Institute and AstraZeneca to develop cohorts of PDX models. The company was formerly known as Champions Biotechnology, Inc. and changed its name to Champions Oncology, Inc. in April 2011 to reflect its new focus on developing technologies to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs. Champions Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.