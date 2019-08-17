Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO) and Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) and Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 11 17.27 N/A -0.89 0.00 Cerus Corporation 6 11.37 N/A -0.46 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. and Cerus Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. and Cerus Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -24.7% -15.3% Cerus Corporation 0.00% -74.3% -38.3%

Risk and Volatility

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. is 192.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.92. Cerus Corporation on the other hand, has 1.6 beta which makes it 60.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. is 4 while its Current Ratio is 4. Meanwhile, Cerus Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.8 while its Quick Ratio is 2.5. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cerus Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. and Cerus Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Cerus Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s downside potential is -3.08% at a $11 consensus target price. Competitively Cerus Corporation has a consensus target price of $9, with potential upside of 64.23%. The information presented earlier suggests that Cerus Corporation looks more robust than Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. and Cerus Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 58.7% and 69.1% respectively. About 0.2% of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.1% of Cerus Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0.5% 13.41% 5.54% 3.62% -8.32% 4.62% Cerus Corporation 0.17% 8.74% -4.57% 2.27% -18.52% 15.38%

For the past year Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Cerus Corporation.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. beats Cerus Corporation.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating ground-breaking science into genomic therapies that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The companyÂ’s proprietary zinc finger DNA-binding protein (ZFP) technology enables specific genome editing and gene regulation. The ZFPs could be engineered to make ZFP nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to specifically modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs), proteins that can be used to turn genes on or off. Its therapeutic products include SB-728-T, a ZFN-mediated autologous T-cell product for human immunodeficiency virus and acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (HIV/AIDS), which is in Phase II and Phase I clinical trials; and SB-728-HSPC that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for HIV/AIDS. The company also engages in Phase I/II studies of in vivo genome editing applications of ZFP Therapeutics for hemophilia B, Hemophilia A, and Mucopolysaccharidosis I (MPS) and MPS II, which are lysosomal storage disorder (LSD); proprietary preclinical programs in other LSDs; and research stage programs in certain central nervous system disorders and cancer immunotherapies. It has collaborative partnerships with Biogen Inc. to develop therapeutic genome editing products in hemoglobinopathies; and with Shire International GmbH to develop the preclinical development program in HuntingtonÂ’s disease, as well as license agreement with Sigma-Aldrich Corporation to develop ZFP-based laboratory research reagents and Dow AgroSciences, LLC to modify the genomes or alter protein expression of plant cells, plants, or plant cell cultures. The company was formerly known as Sangamo BioSciences, Inc. and changed its name to Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2017. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Richmond, California.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System is based on its proprietary technology for controlling biological replication; and targets and inactivates blood-borne pathogens, such as viruses, bacteria, and parasites, as well as harmful white blood cells, while preserving the therapeutic properties of platelet, plasma, and red blood cell transfusion products. The companyÂ’s INTERCEPT Blood Systems for platelets and plasma are designed to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in platelets and plasma donated for transfusion; and INTERCEPT Blood System for red blood cells to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in red blood cells donated for transfusion. It markets platelet and plasma systems through its direct sales force and distributors in the United States, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, Latin America, and internationally. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Concord, California.