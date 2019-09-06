Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO) and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 11 16.20 N/A -0.89 0.00 BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 5 4.81 N/A -0.61 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -24.7% -15.3% BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0.00% -118.3% -34.9%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.92 beta indicates that Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. is 192.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s 54.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.46 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. is 4 while its Current Ratio is 4. Meanwhile, BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.9 while its Quick Ratio is 2.6. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

$11 is Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 3.58%. On the other hand, BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s potential upside is 68.56% and its consensus price target is $7.4. Based on the data given earlier, BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. is looking more favorable than Sangamo Therapeutics Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 58.7% of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. shares and 60.9% of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.2% of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, 3.3% are BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0.5% 13.41% 5.54% 3.62% -8.32% 4.62% BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. -5.36% -20.73% -21.4% -17.56% 40% 0.27%

For the past year Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Summary

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating ground-breaking science into genomic therapies that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The companyÂ’s proprietary zinc finger DNA-binding protein (ZFP) technology enables specific genome editing and gene regulation. The ZFPs could be engineered to make ZFP nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to specifically modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs), proteins that can be used to turn genes on or off. Its therapeutic products include SB-728-T, a ZFN-mediated autologous T-cell product for human immunodeficiency virus and acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (HIV/AIDS), which is in Phase II and Phase I clinical trials; and SB-728-HSPC that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for HIV/AIDS. The company also engages in Phase I/II studies of in vivo genome editing applications of ZFP Therapeutics for hemophilia B, Hemophilia A, and Mucopolysaccharidosis I (MPS) and MPS II, which are lysosomal storage disorder (LSD); proprietary preclinical programs in other LSDs; and research stage programs in certain central nervous system disorders and cancer immunotherapies. It has collaborative partnerships with Biogen Inc. to develop therapeutic genome editing products in hemoglobinopathies; and with Shire International GmbH to develop the preclinical development program in HuntingtonÂ’s disease, as well as license agreement with Sigma-Aldrich Corporation to develop ZFP-based laboratory research reagents and Dow AgroSciences, LLC to modify the genomes or alter protein expression of plant cells, plants, or plant cell cultures. The company was formerly known as Sangamo BioSciences, Inc. and changed its name to Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2017. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Richmond, California.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive (BEMA) drug delivery technology, which consists of a small, erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa. It offers ONSOLIS, a fentanyl buccal soluble film to treat breakthrough pain in opioid patients with cancer; BUNAVAIL, a buprenorphine and naloxone buccal film for the treatment of opioid dependence; and BELBUCA, a buprenorphine buccal film for the treatment of chronic pain. The company also develops Buprenorphine Depot Injection, an injectable microparticle formulation of buprenorphine for the treatment of opioid dependence and chronic pain. It has a licensing and development agreement with Endo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Evonik Corporation; Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.; and Meda AB. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.