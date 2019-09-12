Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO) and Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) Comparison side by side

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) and Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 11 17.39 N/A -0.89 0.00 Athenex Inc. 15 12.76 N/A -2.21 0.00

Demonstrates Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. and Athenex Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. and Athenex Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -24.7% -15.3% Athenex Inc. 0.00% -109.1% -66.6%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. is 4 while its Current Ratio is 4. Meanwhile, Athenex Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.9. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Athenex Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. and Athenex Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Athenex Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus target price of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. is $11, with potential downside of -2.22%. On the other hand, Athenex Inc.’s potential upside is 38.89% and its consensus target price is $20. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Athenex Inc. is looking more favorable than Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. and Athenex Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 58.7% and 33.3%. 0.2% are Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 8.6% are Athenex Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0.5% 13.41% 5.54% 3.62% -8.32% 4.62% Athenex Inc. -5.26% -5.31% 90.68% 58.73% -3.95% 41.84%

For the past year Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Athenex Inc.

Summary

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. beats Athenex Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating ground-breaking science into genomic therapies that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The companyÂ’s proprietary zinc finger DNA-binding protein (ZFP) technology enables specific genome editing and gene regulation. The ZFPs could be engineered to make ZFP nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to specifically modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs), proteins that can be used to turn genes on or off. Its therapeutic products include SB-728-T, a ZFN-mediated autologous T-cell product for human immunodeficiency virus and acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (HIV/AIDS), which is in Phase II and Phase I clinical trials; and SB-728-HSPC that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for HIV/AIDS. The company also engages in Phase I/II studies of in vivo genome editing applications of ZFP Therapeutics for hemophilia B, Hemophilia A, and Mucopolysaccharidosis I (MPS) and MPS II, which are lysosomal storage disorder (LSD); proprietary preclinical programs in other LSDs; and research stage programs in certain central nervous system disorders and cancer immunotherapies. It has collaborative partnerships with Biogen Inc. to develop therapeutic genome editing products in hemoglobinopathies; and with Shire International GmbH to develop the preclinical development program in HuntingtonÂ’s disease, as well as license agreement with Sigma-Aldrich Corporation to develop ZFP-based laboratory research reagents and Dow AgroSciences, LLC to modify the genomes or alter protein expression of plant cells, plants, or plant cell cultures. The company was formerly known as Sangamo BioSciences, Inc. and changed its name to Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2017. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Richmond, California.

Athenex, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its Orascovery product candidates include Oraxol, an oral dosage form, which is in a Phase III trial in metastatic breast cancer for the treatment of advanced gastric cancer; Oratecan, an anticancer agent that is in a Phase 1 study for the treatment of colorectal, lung, ovarian, cervical, pancreatic, upper gastrointestinal, and brain cancer; Oradoxel, an anticancer agent, which is in a Phase 1 clinical study in the treatment of breast, prostate, gastric, head and neck, and lung cancer; and Oratopo, an anticancer for the treatment of cervical, ovarian ,and lung cancer. The company also develops KX-01, a compound, which is in Phase 3 study for the treatment of for actinic keratosis; and KX-02 for the treatment of gliomas. The company was formerly known as Kinex Pharmaceuticals LLC and changed its name to Athenex, Inc. in August 2015. Athenex, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Buffalo, New York.