Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO) and Assembly Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Comparison side by side

Both Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) and Assembly Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 11 16.51 N/A -0.89 0.00 Assembly Biosciences Inc. 16 19.57 N/A -4.25 0.00

Table 1 highlights Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. and Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. and Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -24.7% -15.3% Assembly Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -56.5% -42.6%

Volatility and Risk

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s current beta is 2.92 and it happens to be 192.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s 41.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.41 beta.

Liquidity

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4 and a Quick Ratio of 4. Competitively, Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8 and has 8 Quick Ratio. Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. and Assembly Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Assembly Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. has a 0.92% upside potential and an average price target of $11. Competitively Assembly Biosciences Inc. has an average price target of $42, with potential upside of 271.35%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Assembly Biosciences Inc. seems more appealing than Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. and Assembly Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 58.7% and 89% respectively. About 0.2% of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 6.3% are Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0.5% 13.41% 5.54% 3.62% -8.32% 4.62% Assembly Biosciences Inc. -4.36% -15.6% -18.51% -43.16% -69.75% -44.74%

For the past year Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Assembly Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Assembly Biosciences Inc. beats Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating ground-breaking science into genomic therapies that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The companyÂ’s proprietary zinc finger DNA-binding protein (ZFP) technology enables specific genome editing and gene regulation. The ZFPs could be engineered to make ZFP nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to specifically modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs), proteins that can be used to turn genes on or off. Its therapeutic products include SB-728-T, a ZFN-mediated autologous T-cell product for human immunodeficiency virus and acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (HIV/AIDS), which is in Phase II and Phase I clinical trials; and SB-728-HSPC that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for HIV/AIDS. The company also engages in Phase I/II studies of in vivo genome editing applications of ZFP Therapeutics for hemophilia B, Hemophilia A, and Mucopolysaccharidosis I (MPS) and MPS II, which are lysosomal storage disorder (LSD); proprietary preclinical programs in other LSDs; and research stage programs in certain central nervous system disorders and cancer immunotherapies. It has collaborative partnerships with Biogen Inc. to develop therapeutic genome editing products in hemoglobinopathies; and with Shire International GmbH to develop the preclinical development program in HuntingtonÂ’s disease, as well as license agreement with Sigma-Aldrich Corporation to develop ZFP-based laboratory research reagents and Dow AgroSciences, LLC to modify the genomes or alter protein expression of plant cells, plants, or plant cell cultures. The company was formerly known as Sangamo BioSciences, Inc. and changed its name to Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2017. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Richmond, California.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutics to restore health to a dysbiotic microbiome in the United States. It is involved in developing core protein allosteric modulators that modulate the HBV core protein at various points in the viral lifecycle. The company also develops microbiome program, a platform that includes the identification and selection process to strain isolation and growth under current good manufacturing practice conditions; and a patent pending delivery system, GEMICEL, which allows for targeted oral delivery of live biologic and conventional therapies to the lower gastrointestinal tract. Its lead product candidate from the platform is AB-M101 that has been completed Phase Ia clinical trial to treat clostridium difficile infections. The company was formerly known as Ventrus Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Assembly Biosciences, Inc. in June 2014. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.