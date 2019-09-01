Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO) and Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) and Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 11 16.51 N/A -0.89 0.00 Agenus Inc. 3 3.39 N/A -0.80 0.00

Table 1 highlights Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. and Agenus Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) and Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -24.7% -15.3% Agenus Inc. 0.00% 65.6% -54.1%

Risk and Volatility

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. is 192.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.92. Competitively, Agenus Inc.’s 81.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.81 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. is 4 while its Current Ratio is 4. Meanwhile, Agenus Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.7 while its Quick Ratio is 1.7. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Agenus Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. and Agenus Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Agenus Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 0.92% at a $11 average price target. Agenus Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $5 average price target and a 73.61% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Agenus Inc. looks more robust than Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. and Agenus Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 58.7% and 33.6% respectively. 0.2% are Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 24.18% of Agenus Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0.5% 13.41% 5.54% 3.62% -8.32% 4.62% Agenus Inc. 0.42% -18.03% -4.74% -30.75% 29.57% 1.26%

For the past year Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Agenus Inc.

Summary

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. beats Agenus Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating ground-breaking science into genomic therapies that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The companyÂ’s proprietary zinc finger DNA-binding protein (ZFP) technology enables specific genome editing and gene regulation. The ZFPs could be engineered to make ZFP nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to specifically modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs), proteins that can be used to turn genes on or off. Its therapeutic products include SB-728-T, a ZFN-mediated autologous T-cell product for human immunodeficiency virus and acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (HIV/AIDS), which is in Phase II and Phase I clinical trials; and SB-728-HSPC that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for HIV/AIDS. The company also engages in Phase I/II studies of in vivo genome editing applications of ZFP Therapeutics for hemophilia B, Hemophilia A, and Mucopolysaccharidosis I (MPS) and MPS II, which are lysosomal storage disorder (LSD); proprietary preclinical programs in other LSDs; and research stage programs in certain central nervous system disorders and cancer immunotherapies. It has collaborative partnerships with Biogen Inc. to develop therapeutic genome editing products in hemoglobinopathies; and with Shire International GmbH to develop the preclinical development program in HuntingtonÂ’s disease, as well as license agreement with Sigma-Aldrich Corporation to develop ZFP-based laboratory research reagents and Dow AgroSciences, LLC to modify the genomes or alter protein expression of plant cells, plants, or plant cell cultures. The company was formerly known as Sangamo BioSciences, Inc. and changed its name to Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2017. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Richmond, California.

Agenus Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the bodyÂ’s immune system for patients suffering with cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies. It is also developing checkpoint modulating antibody candidates targeting GITR, OX40, TIM-3, and LAG-3. In addition, the company develops vaccine programs, such as Prophage cancer vaccine candidate; AutoSynVax, a synthetic cancer vaccine program targeting the neo-epitope landscape in cancer patients; and PhosPhoSynVax, a vaccine candidate designed to induce immunity against a novel class of tumor specific neo-epitopes. Further, Agenus Inc. develops QS-21 Stimulon, a saponin-based vaccine adjuvant that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of malaria and shingles. The company was formerly known as Antigenics Inc. and changed its name to Agenus Inc. in January 2011. Agenus Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.