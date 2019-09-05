Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO) and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 11 16.51 N/A -0.89 0.00 Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.50 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -24.7% -15.3% Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -25.2% -24.2%

Volatility and Risk

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. is 192.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 2.92. From a competition point of view, Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.93 beta which is 93.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. are 4 and 4. Competitively, Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 19.7 and 19.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.38% upside potential and an average price target of $11. Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $5.5 consensus price target and a 26.73% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 58.7% and 83% respectively. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. Comparatively, 0.15% are Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0.5% 13.41% 5.54% 3.62% -8.32% 4.62% Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22.5% 60.95% 51.55% 103.23% 66.42% 177.36%

For the past year Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating ground-breaking science into genomic therapies that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The companyÂ’s proprietary zinc finger DNA-binding protein (ZFP) technology enables specific genome editing and gene regulation. The ZFPs could be engineered to make ZFP nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to specifically modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs), proteins that can be used to turn genes on or off. Its therapeutic products include SB-728-T, a ZFN-mediated autologous T-cell product for human immunodeficiency virus and acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (HIV/AIDS), which is in Phase II and Phase I clinical trials; and SB-728-HSPC that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for HIV/AIDS. The company also engages in Phase I/II studies of in vivo genome editing applications of ZFP Therapeutics for hemophilia B, Hemophilia A, and Mucopolysaccharidosis I (MPS) and MPS II, which are lysosomal storage disorder (LSD); proprietary preclinical programs in other LSDs; and research stage programs in certain central nervous system disorders and cancer immunotherapies. It has collaborative partnerships with Biogen Inc. to develop therapeutic genome editing products in hemoglobinopathies; and with Shire International GmbH to develop the preclinical development program in HuntingtonÂ’s disease, as well as license agreement with Sigma-Aldrich Corporation to develop ZFP-based laboratory research reagents and Dow AgroSciences, LLC to modify the genomes or alter protein expression of plant cells, plants, or plant cell cultures. The company was formerly known as Sangamo BioSciences, Inc. and changed its name to Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2017. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Richmond, California.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for infectious diseases and immune system disorders in the United States and internationally. Its drug candidates for treating chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection comprise Odalasvir, a NS5A inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trials; ACH-3422, a NS5B nucleotide polymerase inhibitor; and Sovaprevir, a NS3 protease inhibitor that has completed Phase II clinical trial. The company is also developing ACH-4471, a complement factor D inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and C3G, a disease resulting from alternative pathway over-activation; and other factor D inhibitors. It has a license and development agreement with Ora, Inc. for the development and commercialization of ACH-702, a drug candidate that is delivered topically or locally; and collaboration arrangement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. to develop and commercialize antiviral drug candidates for treating HCV infection. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.