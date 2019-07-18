Sandy Spring Bank Upped Walt Disney Company (DIS) Stake; BOXSCORE BRANDS (BOXS) Shorts Lowered By 94.9%

Sandy Spring Bank increased Walt Disney Company (DIS) stake by 3.35% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sandy Spring Bank acquired 4,414 shares as Walt Disney Company (DIS)’s stock rose 22.21%. The Sandy Spring Bank holds 136,118 shares with $15.11 million value, up from 131,704 last quarter. Walt Disney Company now has $256.58B valuation. The stock decreased 1.20% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $142.57. About 5.10M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 16/04/2018 – ESPN+ is Disney’s first direct-to-consumer initiative and part of its growing strategy to compete with the likes of Netflix and Hulu; 11/05/2018 – ‘Star Wars’ spaceship lands at Disney’s ‘Solo’ premiere in Hollywood; 29/05/2018 – Disney Reportedly Gathering Cash for Twenty-First Century Fox Bid; 18/04/2018 – Fox Reveals That Comcast Made Higher Bid Before Deal With Disney; 09/03/2018 – New York Post: Peyton Manning will say no to ESPN, replacing Jon Gruden; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – STUDIO ENTERTAINMENT REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 21% TO $2.5 BLN; 14/03/2018 – Disney Promotes 2 Executives in Possible CEO Bake-Off (Correct); 27/04/2018 – Here’s an aerial view of Disney’s soon-to-be Star Wars theme park; 13/04/2018 – The new offerings come as Disney ramps up its streaming offerings; 05/03/2018 – James Pitaro, a Disney Digital Veteran, Is Named ESPN President

BOXSCORE BRANDS INC (OTCMKTS:BOXS) had a decrease of 94.9% in short interest. BOXS’s SI was 500 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 94.9% from 9,800 shares previously. It closed at $0.0064 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 18, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

BoxScore Brands, Inc. develops, markets, and distributes various self-serve electronic kiosks and mall/airport co-branded islands in North America. The company has market cap of $231,959. It operates its kiosks in high-traffic host locations, such as big box stores, restaurants, malls, airports, casinos, universities, and colleges. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as U-Vend, Inc. and changed its name to BoxScore Brands, Inc. in February 2018.

Sandy Spring Bank decreased Price T Rowe Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) stake by 3,690 shares to 17,592 valued at $1.76M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) stake by 7,080 shares and now owns 41,707 shares. Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) was reduced too.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $227,200 activity. On Wednesday, February 6 the insider WOODFORD BRENT sold $227,200.