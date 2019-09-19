Sandy Spring Bank Upped Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Stake By $929,334; James River Group (JRVR) Has 1.86 Sentiment

Sandy Spring Bank increased Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) stake by 240.95% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Sandy Spring Bank acquired 4,578 shares as Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)’s stock declined 8.06%. The Sandy Spring Bank holds 6,478 shares with $1.32 million value, up from 1,900 last quarter. Palo Alto Networks Inc now has $20.39B valuation. The stock decreased 1.18% or $2.5 during the last trading session, reaching $210.19. About 1.43 million shares traded or 5.64% up from the average. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘A-‘ Fm ‘BBB’ On Palo Alto, CA Sp Tx Rev Bnds; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks to Buy Evident.io for $300 Million Cash; 17/04/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Earns Recommended Rating for Traps Advanced Endpoint Protection Offering in NSS Labs Report; 07/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST SAYS PALO VERDE 3 RESTARTS AFTER REFUELING OUTAGE; 12/04/2018 – Sequoia Capital’s Raanan launches cyber-focused fund; 22/05/2018 – SecBl Announces New Automated Threat Detection & Investigation App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 14/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS TO BUY EVIDENT.IO FOR $300M IN CASH; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks to Close Deal During 3Q; 12/03/2018 – SD-WAN Market Leader Aryaka Unveils PASSPORT: Multi-Layered Security Platform and Ecosystem, Partners with Palo Alto Networks,; 14/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS: INTENT TO BUY EVIDENT.IO

James River Group Inc (JRVR) investors sentiment increased to 1.86 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.35, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. The ratio is better, as 91 hedge funds increased or started new stock positions, while 49 decreased and sold their positions in James River Group Inc. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 28.56 million shares, down from 28.62 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding James River Group Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 14 Reduced: 35 Increased: 59 New Position: 32.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 74 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 72.70 million shares or 28.86% less from 102.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northern Tru invested in 1.17 million shares. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag invested in 238,942 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Osborne Prns Cap Management Lc holds 22,895 shares. Daiwa Securities Gru Inc has invested 0.01% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Boston Private Wealth Ltd invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Plante Moran Fin Advsr Ltd Liability holds 0.03% or 432 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 0.06% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 152,575 shares. Fund holds 0.01% or 3,869 shares. Bb&T stated it has 5,770 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Adirondack Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Moreover, Chesley Taft Assocs Ltd Liability Company has 0.43% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 26,931 shares. Davenport Ltd Com accumulated 1,657 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System stated it has 192,323 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Mckinley Limited Liability Delaware reported 73,762 shares. Cibc Asset invested in 8,319 shares.

Sandy Spring Bank decreased Mc Donalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) stake by 1,876 shares to 69,625 valued at $14.46M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Martin Marietta Matls Inc (NYSE:MLM) stake by 1,385 shares and now owns 7,115 shares. Booking Holdings Inc was reduced too.

More notable recent Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PANW -9% after beats, $75M acquisition – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019, Fool.com published: “Is Cloudflare a Buy After Its 20% Post-IPO Pop? – Motley Fool” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Palo Alto Networks Q4 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Palo Alto Networks: High Ambition, Affordable Stock – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Among 8 analysts covering Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Palo Alto Networks has $30000 highest and $19500 lowest target. $260.56’s average target is 23.96% above currents $210.19 stock price. Palo Alto Networks had 13 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Mizuho given on Tuesday, March 26. BMO Capital Markets maintained Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) rating on Thursday, September 5. BMO Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $24500 target. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of PANW in report on Thursday, September 5 with “Overweight” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, September 5 by Credit Suisse. On Tuesday, August 20 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of PANW in report on Thursday, September 5 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Thursday, September 5 with “Overweight”.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.52 billion. It operates in four divisions: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. It has a 20.5 P/E ratio. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites property and liability insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc holds 1.14% of its portfolio in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. for 522,574 shares. Cortina Asset Management Llc owns 356,357 shares or 1.03% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc has 0.85% invested in the company for 647,696 shares. The Massachusetts-based Frontier Capital Management Co Llc has invested 0.51% in the stock. Champlain Investment Partners Llc, a Us-based fund reported 965,240 shares.

The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $50.03. About 107,156 shares traded. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (JRVR) has risen 16.72% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.72% the S&P500. Some Historical JRVR News: 02/05/2018 – James River Group 1Q EPS 53c; 15/03/2018 JAMES RIVER GROUP HOLDINGS LTD JRVR.O : KBW RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 08/05/2018 – JAMES RIVER GROUP HOLDINGS LTD JRVR.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $37

More notable recent James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Smart To Buy James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on September 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Old Republic Rewards Shareholders, Okays Special Dividend – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “James River (NASDAQ: â€œJRVRâ€) Announces Dates for Its 2019 Second Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “AIG Up 33% This Year After Dismal Run in 2018: What’s Ahead? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Analysts await James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 7.81% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.64 per share. JRVR’s profit will be $20.96 million for 18.13 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by James River Group Holdings, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.55% EPS growth.