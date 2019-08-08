Sandy Spring Bank Trimmed Its Pfizer (PFE) Stake; Last Week Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (PLAY) Coverage

Among 3 analysts covering Dave & Busters Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Dave & Busters Entertainment had 9 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Tuesday, March 5. The stock of Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, April 3. On Wednesday, April 3 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform”. See Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) latest ratings:

28/06/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Deutsche Bank 42.0000

12/06/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Suntrust Robinson Humphrey New Target: $64.0000 47.0000

16/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

01/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

24/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

17/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

03/04/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $59 New Target: $60 Maintain

03/04/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $62 New Target: $66 Maintain

05/03/2019 Broker: SunTrust Rating: Buy New Target: $61 Maintain

Sandy Spring Bank decreased Pfizer Inc (PFE) stake by 7.32% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sandy Spring Bank sold 7,622 shares as Pfizer Inc (PFE)’s stock declined 4.73%. The Sandy Spring Bank holds 96,484 shares with $4.10 million value, down from 104,106 last quarter. Pfizer Inc now has $209.65 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $36.67. About 5.55M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 01/05/2018 – PFE NEED MORE TIME TO UNDERSTAND TUMOR MUTATION BURDEN BIOMAKER; 12/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pfizer latest to test gene therapy for Duchenne muscular dystrophy; 30/05/2018 – FDA – XELJANZ IS MADE BY PFIZER LABS; 16/05/2018 – PHASE lll IMPOWER150 STUDY SHOWED GENENTECH’S TECENTRIQ AND AVASTIN PLUS CARBOPLATIN AND PACLITAXEL HELPED PEOPLE WITH A SPECIFIC TYPE OF METASTATIC LUNG CANCER LIVE SIGNIFICANTLY LONGER COMPARED TO; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER REPORTS TOP-LINE FROM A STUDY OF CHANTIX/CHAMPIX; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER INC PFE.N SAYS AGREEMENT AIMS TO ACCELERATE THE DEVELOPMENT OF PFIZER’S CAR T CELL THERAPY; 30/05/2018 – FDA APPROVES EXPANDED USE OF XELJANZ; 04/04/2018 – PFIZER: FDA GRANTED PRIORITY REVIEW FOR DACOMITINIB; 04/05/2018 – Pneumococcal Infections: 2018 Pipeline Highlights – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/05/2018 – ASTRA’S CRESTOR SAID TO POTENTIALLY FETCH OVER $1B FOR U.S. MKT

Sandy Spring Bank increased Ishares S&P Smallcap 600 Index Fund (IJR) stake by 10,267 shares to 455,465 valued at $35.14 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) stake by 4,414 shares and now owns 136,118 shares. Visa Inc A (NYSE:V) was raised too.

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 0.8% Yield – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “I’m Lowering My Fair Value Estimate For Pfizer – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Pfizer and Glaxo close OTC joint venture – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “GlycoMimetics Falls 50% After Disappointing Results For Sickle Cell Drug Trial – Benzinga” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Mylan up 23% premarket on potential Pfizer deal – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Toth Finance Advisory invested in 0.03% or 2,900 shares. 153,867 were reported by Kcm Inv Advsr Limited Com. Gateway Advisory Llc, New Jersey-based fund reported 5,554 shares. Benin Corporation stated it has 0.24% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Homrich & Berg holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 100,841 shares. Becker Cap holds 1.33 million shares or 2.1% of its portfolio. Bahl Gaynor invested in 1.27% or 3.26M shares. Amalgamated Financial Bank accumulated 0.75% or 729,631 shares. Garland Mngmt Inc holds 4.46% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 151,442 shares. Colonial reported 0.2% stake. Royal Bankshares Of Canada has 22.57M shares. Wilkins Invest Counsel Incorporated accumulated 126,190 shares. Advisory Services Net Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.5% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Prio Wealth Lp holds 2.03% or 1.02 million shares. Moody Bank Division has invested 0.6% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Among 2 analysts covering Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Pfizer had 11 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $48 target in Monday, April 1 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The rating was initiated by UBS on Monday, February 25 with “Hold”.

More notable recent Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Nokia Stock the Best Cheap Play Under $7? – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Has A Somewhat Strained Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is Dave & Buster’s (PLAY) A Great Pick for Value Investors? – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Sink or swim: Chinese port plans put Pacific back in play – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Foreign Central Banks Cut Rates: How Can Investors Play the Low Rate Field? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

The stock increased 2.42% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $39.74. About 153,507 shares traded. Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) has declined 14.83% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PLAY News: 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT – QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES (13 WEEKS), DECREASED 5.9%; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters 4Q Adj EPS 61c; 14/05/2018 – Hill Path Capital Buys New 3% Position in Dave & Buster’s; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S 4Q ADJ EPS 61C, EST. 60C; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters 4Q EPS 85c; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC – SEES COMPARABLE STORE SALES DECREASE IN LOW-TO-MID SINGLE DIGITS FOR FISCAL 2018; 21/05/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC PLAY.O : MAXIM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $62; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters Sees FY18 Net $95M-Net $110M; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S 4Q EPS 85C; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters Sees FY18 Comparable Store Sales Down in Low to Mid Single Digits

Dave & BusterÂ’s Entertainment, Inc. owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families in North America. The company has market cap of $1.51 billion. The Company’s venues offer a menu of Â‘Fun American New GourmetÂ’ entrÃ©es and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events. It has a 13.28 P/E ratio. The firm operates its venues under the Dave & BusterÂ’s name.