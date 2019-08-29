Sandy Spring Bank Trimmed By $312,076 Its Pepsico (PEP) Holding; Emergent Biosolutions (EBS) Has 1.04 Sentiment

Sandy Spring Bank decreased Pepsico Inc (PEP) stake by 3.44% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sandy Spring Bank sold 2,558 shares as Pepsico Inc (PEP)’s stock rose 0.45%. The Sandy Spring Bank holds 71,861 shares with $8.81 million value, down from 74,419 last quarter. Pepsico Inc now has $189.02B valuation. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $135.19. About 3.97M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC – CEO SAYS BEYOND TRADEMARK PEPSI, N.AMERICA BEVERAGES IS PERFORMING REASONABLY WELL IN THE CONTEXT OF COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – BARE SNACKS LEADERSHIP WILL REPORT INTO FRITO-LAY NORTH AMERICA; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO SEES 2018 CORE SHR $5.70; 25/04/2018 – PepsiCo Tries to Stem Declining Drink Volumes With New Products and Old Favorites — Earnings Preview; 01/05/2018 – PepsiCo Declares Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Quaker Foods North America Rev $601M; 25/04/2018 – Summer’s fizziest accessory: the return of the Rolex `Pepsi’; 06/03/2018 – PEPSI COLA PRODUCTS PHILS INC PIP.PS – IS REQUESTING THE SUGAR REGULATORY ADMINISTRATION FOR RECLASSIFICATION OF HIGH FRUCTOSE CORN SYRUP IMPORTS; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES DR PEPPER SNAPPLE RATINGS TO BAA2; ASSIGNS RATINGS TO FUND KEURIG DR PEPPER TRANSACTION; 23/03/2018 – VARUN BEVERAGES LTD – CONCLUDED ACQUISITION OF PEPSICO INDIA’S PREVIOUSLY FRANCHISED SUB TERRITORY IN JHARKHAND, MANUFACTURING UNIT AT JAMSHEDPUR

Emergent Biosolutions Inc (EBS) investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.15, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 113 funds increased and started new holdings, while 109 decreased and sold stock positions in Emergent Biosolutions Inc. The funds in our database reported: 42.54 million shares, up from 41.43 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Emergent Biosolutions Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 4 to 3 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 32 Reduced: 77 Increased: 81 New Position: 32.

Among 3 analysts covering PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. PepsiCo has $138 highest and $100 lowest target. $127.50’s average target is -5.69% below currents $135.19 stock price. PepsiCo had 9 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, April 18 by Macquarie Research. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $137 target in Thursday, April 18 report.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Estabrook Mngmt has 0% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Abner Herrman & Brock Ltd Liability Co owns 2.66% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 140,937 shares. Westwood Grp Inc holds 1.75% or 1.37M shares. Beach Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 3,765 shares or 0.83% of their US portfolio. Kcm Investment Ltd Liability Co owns 52,939 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Prio Wealth Partnership holds 1.62% or 282,192 shares. Oakbrook Invests Ltd invested in 319,031 shares. Sand Hill Glob Advsrs holds 2,621 shares. Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.33% or 37,957 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs invested in 1.58% or 97,000 shares. Greatmark Inv Prtnrs reported 9,958 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. London Of Virginia reported 2,116 shares. Villere St Denis J And Com Ltd Llc holds 115,370 shares or 0.93% of its portfolio. Moneta Grp Ltd Liability holds 41,975 shares. Cibc Financial Bank Usa has 0.52% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 22.53 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Sandy Spring Bank increased Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) stake by 1,779 shares to 29,060 valued at $5.29M in 2019Q1. It also upped Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) stake by 1,730 shares and now owns 7,773 shares. Utilities Select Sector Spdr Fund (XLU) was raised too.

Sio Capital Management Llc holds 2.46% of its portfolio in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. for 180,156 shares. Snyder Capital Management L P owns 1.02 million shares or 2.44% of their US portfolio. Moreover, New Amsterdam Partners Llc Ny has 2.29% invested in the company for 123,288 shares. The California-based Rice Hall James & Associates Llc has invested 1.99% in the stock. Consolidated Investment Group Llc, a Colorado-based fund reported 65,000 shares.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures that address public health threats. The company has market cap of $2.10 billion. The Company’s products address public health threats primarily chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive-related threats, as well as infectious diseases. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s marketed products include BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; Anthrasil, a polyclonal antibody for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BAT for the treatment of botulinum disease; vaccinia immune globulin intravenous that addresses adverse events from smallpox vaccination; reactive skin decontamination lotion kit for the removal or neutralization of chemical warfare agents; and Trobigard, an auto-injector device designed for intramuscular self-injection of atropine sulfate and obidoxime chloride.

