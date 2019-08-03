Sandy Spring Bank Stake in Caterpillar (CAT) Upped by $754,245 as Market Valuation Declined; As Cambrex (CBM) Stock Rose, Truenorth Decreased Holding by $713,754

Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc (CAT) by 93.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandy Spring Bank bought 5,587 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 11,593 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57M, up from 6,006 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandy Spring Bank who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $124.54. About 5.87 million shares traded or 33.78% up from the average. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 20/03/2018 – CAT: NOT SEEING PRICING ENVIRONMENT IMPROVING FOR MINING EQUIP; 08/05/2018 – CAT SEES MINING CUSTOMERS BUYING NEW EQUIPMENT, EXPANDING MINES; 06/03/2018 – TARIFFS `PUT SOME MORE PRESSURE ON MATERIAL COSTS’: CATERPILLAR; 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR ROLLING 3-MOS APRIL MACHINE SALES EAME UP 23%; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Independence Adds Intuit, Exits Caterpillar; 12/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – BOB DE LANGE TO BECOME GROUP PRESIDENT OF CUSTOMER & DEALER SUPPORT; 24/04/2018 – Dow tanks more than 450 points after opening higher – Caterpillar leads the rollover; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 3.5 percent; 20/03/2018 – CAT SEES SOME RISK OF HIGHER STEEL PRICES BUT CAN MITIGATE; 11/05/2018 – Caterpillar Sales Show Mining Is Booming Again in Latin America

Truenorth Inc decreased its stake in Cambrex Corp (CBM) by 56.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Truenorth Inc sold 18,783 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.69% . The institutional investor held 14,319 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $556,000, down from 33,102 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Truenorth Inc who had been investing in Cambrex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.82% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $41.41. About 209,338 shares traded or 6.58% up from the average. Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) has declined 28.61% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CBM News: 03/05/2018 – CAMBREX CORP – 2018 FULL YEAR FINANCIAL GUIDANCE REAFFIRMED; 14/05/2018 – Jackson Square Partners Buys New 2.8% Position in Cambrex; 09/03/2018 Cambrex Short-Interest Ratio Rises 132% to 14 Days; 13/03/2018 – Cambrex Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – CAMBREX CORP CBM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.90, REV VIEW $535.6 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – Cambrex Corporation to Provide Additional Information Regarding its Environmental, Social and Governance Practices; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cambrex Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBM); 17/04/2018 – Cambrex Invests in New Continuous Flow Technology at its High Point, NC Facility; 03/05/2018 – Cambrex 1Q Rev $141.1M; 03/05/2018 – Cambrex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Sandy Spring Bank, which manages about $1.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 3,282 shares to 21,841 shares, valued at $2.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 7,168 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 69,060 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Massachusetts-based Renaissance Inv Group Ltd Llc has invested 1.68% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Com reported 64,500 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Greenwood Associates Ltd Com has invested 0.02% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Cambridge Tru Com, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,425 shares. Milestone Gp holds 0.04% or 2,218 shares. Lodge Hill Ltd Liability owns 105,146 shares. 10,850 were accumulated by Evercore Wealth Ltd Liability. Argent Tru Communication reported 4,671 shares. Braun Stacey Assocs Inc owns 96,501 shares for 0.87% of their portfolio. 43 are owned by Qci Asset Management Ny. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Ltd Com invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Freestone Cap Limited Com invested in 19,990 shares. Barnett & Communication reported 22,180 shares. Private Ocean Ltd Liability Com has 0.01% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 159 shares. 324,931 are owned by Calamos Advsrs Limited Com.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.47, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold CBM shares while 64 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 32.32 million shares or 7.64% less from 34.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM). 4,285 are owned by Qs Invsts Limited Com. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp holds 0.02% or 1.41M shares in its portfolio. Citadel Advsrs Lc accumulated 59,726 shares or 0% of the stock. 697 are owned by Assetmark Inc. The Switzerland-based Swiss Commercial Bank has invested 0% in Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM). Us Commercial Bank De owns 21,404 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Voloridge Investment Mgmt accumulated 21,713 shares. The Illinois-based Grp One Trading Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.01% or 12,997 shares. Shell Asset Management holds 28,497 shares. Georgia-based Advisory Svcs Networks Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM). Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM). Mutual Of America Capital Management Ltd Liability owns 63,573 shares. Tower Limited Company (Trc) has invested 0% in Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM).

Truenorth Inc, which manages about $406.36 million and $257.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nanometrics Inc (NASDAQ:NANO) by 13,548 shares to 107,679 shares, valued at $3.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Evolent Health Inc by 86,871 shares in the quarter, for a total of 239,726 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd.

