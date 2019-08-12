Sandy Spring Bank Raised Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by $336,375 as Stock Rose; Wealthtrust Fairport Has Boosted Its Comerica (CMA) Position by $2.23 Million as Shares Declined

Wealthtrust Fairport Llc increased its stake in Comerica Inc (CMA) by 208.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealthtrust Fairport Llc bought 30,487 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.92% . The institutional investor held 45,108 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.31 million, up from 14,621 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealthtrust Fairport Llc who had been investing in Comerica Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.35% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $61.16. About 1.42M shares traded. Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) has declined 24.24% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CMA News: 16/04/2018 – Comerica Inc expected to post earnings of $1.53 a share – Earnings Preview; 24/04/2018 – Comerica Raises Dividend to 34c; 09/03/2018 Morgan Rector to be Named Comerica Bank’s California Market President; 17/04/2018 – COMERICA INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $549 MLN VS $470 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR

Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandy Spring Bank bought 2,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 249,865 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.47 million, up from 246,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandy Spring Bank who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $135.79. About 15.62 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 30/04/2018 – VMWARE: MICROSOFT AZURE NEXT PARTNER FOR VMW’S NETWORKING CLOUD; 07/05/2018 – FreshBooks Announces the Ability for Small Business Owners to Collect Payments Directly Within Microsoft Outlook with Microsoft; 27/03/2018 – DebtX: CMBS Loan Prices Unchanged In February; 16/05/2018 – The enterprise still uses email, but is moving toward clients like Slack, Microsoft Teams and Google Hangouts; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Productivity and Business Processes Revenue $9.01B; 04/04/2018 – LogiGear Hosts Exclusive Webinar with Deliveron; 17/04/2018 – Ionic Security and Microsoft collaborate to simplify risk management and accelerate enterprise cloud adoption through Microsoft; 22/03/2018 – Microsoft adds 315 megawatts of new solar power in Virginia in largest corporate solar agreement in the United States; 08/05/2018 – MinerEye’s Solutions for Microsoft Azure Information Protection (AIP) and Cloud Migration to be Featured at Microsoft Build 2018; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EARNINGS CALL BEGINS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp reported 1.43M shares or 2.26% of all its holdings. Buffington Mohr Mcneal holds 2.92% or 76,992 shares. First Heartland Consultants has 15,412 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mgmt owns 1.08 million shares for 1.2% of their portfolio. Garrison Bradford reported 7,600 shares or 0.76% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System owns 10.22 million shares or 3.2% of their US portfolio. Madrona Ltd Llc stated it has 16,589 shares. Lazard Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 1.86% or 9.57 million shares in its portfolio. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv holds 389 shares. Cim Invest Mangement owns 31,083 shares or 1.41% of their US portfolio. 180,215 were accumulated by Claar Ltd. Cornerstone Advsr holds 36,228 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Northeast Financial Consultants holds 76,858 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt holds 518,435 shares or 1.06% of its portfolio. Cap Advsr Ok owns 253,458 shares.

Sandy Spring Bank, which manages about $1.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) by 2,846 shares to 33,228 shares, valued at $6.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 7,622 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 96,484 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold CMA shares while 167 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 123.21 million shares or 4.56% less from 129.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pension owns 215,603 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Commerce Retail Bank stated it has 0.01% in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA). Pnc Grp Inc invested in 0% or 39,391 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability reported 16,698 shares. Assetmark reported 55 shares. Moors & Cabot reported 3,850 shares stake. 11,804 were reported by Virtu Llc. Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Corp owns 18,143 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Moreover, First Trust Advsr LP has 0.01% invested in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA). Moreover, Smithfield Communication has 0.01% invested in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA). Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited stated it has 0% in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA). Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) for 269,411 shares. M&T State Bank Corp reported 12,401 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA). Cornerstone Advisors has 725 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.