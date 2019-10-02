Sandy Spring Bank Raised Stake in Costco Wholesale (COST); As Ringcentral (RNG) Share Price Rose, Holder Axiom International Investors Trimmed Its Stake by $4.61 Million

Axiom International Investors Llc decreased its stake in Ringcentral Inc (RNG) by 67.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axiom International Investors Llc sold 40,451 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.60% . The institutional investor held 19,660 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.26M, down from 60,111 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axiom International Investors Llc who had been investing in Ringcentral Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $123.59. About 734,053 shares traded. RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has risen 92.38% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.38% the S&P500. Some Historical RNG News: 14/05/2018 – RingCentral’s Lisa Del Real Named to 2018 CRN Women of the Channel Power 100 List; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL 1Q REV. $150.3M, EST. $145.4M; 14/05/2018 – RingCentral’s Lisa Del Real Named to 2018 CRN Women of the Channel Power 100 List; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC RNG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.58, REV VIEW $633.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – Arco Selects RingCentral for New National Customer Engagement Centre; 02/04/2018 – RingCentral Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 29/03/2018 – Pacific Dental Services® Delivers Superior Patient Experience With RingCentral’s Cloud Communications Solutions Across Over; 07/03/2018 – RingCentral Launches Integrated Collaborative Contact Center; 24/04/2018 – CRN Exclusive: RingCentral Adds MicroCorp To Program Roster In Bid To Capitalize On Channel Momentum; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral Sees FY18 Rev $638M-$647M

Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) by 10.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandy Spring Bank bought 1,286 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 13,250 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.50M, up from 11,964 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandy Spring Bank who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $4.18 during the last trading session, reaching $283.93. About 2.65 million shares traded or 30.47% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP SAYS COMPARABLE SALES FOR TOTAL COMPANY UP 8.6% FOR FIVE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO APRIL COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 7.9%, EST. UP 6.60%; 31/03/2018 – Boxed, often dubbed the “Costco for millennials,” sells and delivers a range of goods including sparkling water, chips, cookies and toilet paper in bulk; 17/04/2018 – Former Costco Wholesale Executives Bring Transparency To Fast Food; 07/03/2018 – Costco 2Q EPS $1.59; 07/03/2018 – Costco 2Q Rev $32.99B; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE MARCH COMP SALES UP 8.6%, EST. UP 5.9%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 31 investors sold RNG shares while 83 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 65.52 million shares or 25.74% less from 88.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Polar Llp accumulated 292,915 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Md has invested 0% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Washington-based Tradewinds Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). United Automobile Association stated it has 11,748 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.06% or 227,416 shares in its portfolio. Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Art Limited Com invested in 0.18% or 27,401 shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada owns 1,861 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Victory Mngmt Inc accumulated 1.77 million shares or 0.41% of the stock. Eulav Asset Mngmt reported 0.13% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Eaton Vance owns 200,000 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Next Century Growth Investors Ltd Company stated it has 38,596 shares or 0.55% of all its holdings. Zweig holds 40,000 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Co invested in 0% or 4,560 shares. Eagle Asset Inc reported 0.4% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG).

Axiom International Investors Llc, which manages about $10.22 billion and $3.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (NYSE:LYV) by 163,280 shares to 777,590 shares, valued at $51.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 48,789 shares in the quarter, for a total of 265,728 shares, and has risen its stake in Ferrari N V.

Analysts await RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.06 EPS, down 100.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.03 actual EPS reported by RingCentral, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 100.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 31 investors sold COST shares while 430 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 411 raised stakes. 302.04 million shares or 0.45% more from 300.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fishman Jay A Limited Mi owns 12,200 shares. Veritas Investment Mgmt Llp holds 620 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And accumulated 0.97% or 554,490 shares. 1,103 are held by Eagle Global Advisors Ltd Com. Comml Bank Of The West has invested 0.13% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Wms Prtnrs Ltd has 2,049 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Argent stated it has 14,063 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Estabrook Capital Mngmt reported 70,180 shares. Lafayette Invests Incorporated reported 1,976 shares. Grandfield And Dodd Limited Com accumulated 4,799 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Lc holds 0.05% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) or 20,395 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 5.97 million shares or 0.38% of their US portfolio. Tctc Limited Liability Corp reported 0.04% stake. South Texas Money Limited owns 29,781 shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio. Jane Street Ltd Co holds 38,360 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Sandy Spring Bank, which manages about $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) by 5,014 shares to 36,693 shares, valued at $2.69 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mc Donalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1,876 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 69,625 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).