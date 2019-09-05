Sandy Spring Bank Raised Its Visa A (V) Position by $382,668; As Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) Stock Rose, Cubist Systematic Strategies Has Trimmed Its Stake

Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Visa Inc A (V) by 6.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandy Spring Bank bought 2,453 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 37,911 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.92 million, up from 35,458 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandy Spring Bank who had been investing in Visa Inc A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $413.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $184.61. About 2.89M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) by 54.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc sold 53,833 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.65% . The institutional investor held 45,131 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.21 million, down from 98,964 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Discover Finl Svcs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.15% or $2.5 during the last trading session, reaching $81.83. About 566,049 shares traded. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 24.81% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 27/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Issues Updated Proposed Life Insurance and Annuity Suitability Regulation Requiring a Best Interests Standar; 04/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Approves New Entrant To New York Insurance Market; 27/04/2018 – NY DoFS: DFS ISSUES UPDATED PROPOSED LIFE INSURANCE AND ANNUITY SUITABILITY REGULATION REQUIRING A BEST INTERESTS STANDARD TO; 07/05/2018 – NY DFS FINES CHUBB UNIT ILLINOIS UNION INSURANCE CO. $1.3M FOR; 16/04/2018 – NY DFS ISSUES CONSUMER ALERT ON RENT-TO-OWN CONTRACTS; 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES – QTRLY PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES $751 MLN VS $586 MLN; 28/03/2018 – DFS CEO SAYS U.K. UPHOLSTERY MARKET TOUGH FOR SMALLER RIVALS; 08/05/2018 – Discover Introduces First Fee Forgiveness — a Program That Automatically Waives One Fee Per Year; 22/05/2018 – Discover Earns a Perfect 100 Score for LGBTQ Equality Five Years in a Row; 22/03/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Announces New Agreement with Fourth Major Insurer to Protect New York Drivers from Unfairly Discriminatory

Analysts await Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.31 EPS, up 12.68% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.05 per share. DFS’s profit will be $735.15 million for 8.86 P/E if the $2.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.32 actual EPS reported by Discover Financial Services for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.43% negative EPS growth.

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $3.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carbon Black Inc by 31,250 shares to 46,615 shares, valued at $650,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Great Westn Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) by 43,383 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,223 shares, and has risen its stake in Irobot Corp (NASDAQ:IRBT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q4.

Sandy Spring Bank, which manages about $1.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 3,282 shares to 21,841 shares, valued at $2.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Midcap 400 Spdr Trust Series 1 (MDY) by 1,890 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 122,858 shares, and cut its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity.