Sandy Spring Bank Lowered Position in Chevron (CVX) by $352,518 as Share Value Rose; Appleton Partners Holds Stake in United Technologies Com (UTX)

Appleton Partners Inc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp Com (UTX) by 14.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Appleton Partners Inc bought 3,022 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 23,230 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99 million, up from 20,208 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Appleton Partners Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.45% or $3.22 during the last trading session, reaching $128.02. About 2.60 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 23/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES – ABOUT $9 BLN OF $15 BLN INVESTMENT IN U.S. OVER NEXT 5 YEARS IS EXPECTED TO GO TOWARDS R&D; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP UTX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.07, REV VIEW $63.77 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/05/2018 – UTX, GE: An A320 of Viva aerobus with problems in Merida. – ! $UTX $GE; 22/05/2018 – SERITAGE GROWTH PROPERTIES – TRANSACTION VALUES COLLECTION AT UTC AT APPROXIMATELY $165 MLN; 17/04/2018 – Florida Governor: Gov. Scott: United Technologies Creates 480 Jobs in Palm Beach County, Opens New UTC Center for Intelligent; 22/05/2018 – A United Technologies Digital Team Scales in Brooklyn; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.77, EST. $1.52; 24/04/2018 – United Tech’s sales rise 10.3 percent; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP UTX.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $63 BLN TO $64.5 BLN; 18/05/2018 – United Technologies Issues EUR750M of Senior Floating-Rate Notes Maturing 2020

Sandy Spring Bank decreased its stake in Chevron Corporation (CVX) by 3.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandy Spring Bank sold 2,866 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 70,766 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.72M, down from 73,632 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandy Spring Bank who had been investing in Chevron Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $230.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $121.55. About 3.88M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 06/03/2018 – Chevron: Would Expect to be in Position to Resume Shr Repurchase Program as Surplus Cash Generate; 17/04/2018 – Chevron Says Two Employees Arrested in Venezuela Amid Clampdown; 05/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CHEVRON CVX.N CONSIDERS VARIOUS FUNDING OPTIONS AS IT PUSHES AHEAD WITH CANADA LNG PROJECT; 13/04/2018 – CHEVRON PROCEEDS WITH SECOND STAGE OF GORGON PROJECT IN WA; 24/05/2018 – Sea-Land Chemical Company and Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LP Expand Distribution Relationship to Include Normal Alpha; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – TENGIZ GROWTH PROJECT IN KAZAKHSTAN IS ON TRACK TO DELIVER FIRST PRODUCTION IN 2022; 28/05/2018 – Chevron restores production on Gulf of Mexico platforms after storm; 05/03/2018 – Ernest Scheyder: Exclusive: @Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 25/04/2018 – Siccar Point Signals It May Cut Stake in Chevron U.K. Project; 23/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd invested 0.56% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Cv Starr & Inc Tru accumulated 30,000 shares. Cap Interest Inc Ca holds 7,781 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. 20,652 were reported by Patten. Paloma Prtn Mgmt Co holds 31,428 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. 3,779 were reported by Smart Portfolios Ltd Company. Renaissance Investment Group Ltd Llc reported 4,106 shares. Cohen holds 44,652 shares. Fiera Corp, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 310,002 shares. M Kraus & has 1% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 13,848 shares. Spectrum holds 1,246 shares. Moreover, Calamos Limited Liability Corporation has 0.7% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Wellington Shields And Ltd holds 13,297 shares. Moreover, Monetary Mngmt Group Incorporated has 1.18% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Wealthcare Mgmt invested in 413 shares.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Chevron Corp.: Still A Buy – Seeking Alpha” on April 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chevron reports mixed Q2 results, helped by Anadarko termination fee – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chevron: Time To Buy? – Seeking Alpha” on February 14, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Chevron, IBM And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From August 1 – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Consider Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity.

Sandy Spring Bank, which manages about $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Short Term Corporate Bond Etf (VCSH) by 32,350 shares to 176,505 shares, valued at $14.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Ibonds Dec 2021 Corp Etf by 15,690 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,960 shares, and has risen its stake in Adobe Systems Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “United Technologies: Q2 Earnings, Spins, Merger, And More – Bringing Investors Up To Speed – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Bill Ackman Exits Positions in United Technologies and Automatic Data Processing – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “UTC sees extra boost from Collins deal – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Budget Deal, Earnings Strength From Lockheed, CocaCola, United Technologies Lift Spirits – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What United Technologies’ Earnings Mean to Investors – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holding Sa owns 17,214 shares. 115,641 were reported by Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Company. Wealth Architects Ltd Liability stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Sva Plumb Wealth Limited Co holds 0.02% or 1,766 shares in its portfolio. The Ohio-based Keybank National Association Oh has invested 0.74% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Alabama-based Welch Gp Ltd Llc has invested 2.95% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). King Luther Mngmt owns 205,526 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. 82,238 are held by Connors Investor Svcs. Sequoia Fincl Advsrs Ltd Llc reported 21,390 shares. Burney Co holds 119,219 shares or 0.95% of its portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 560,000 shares. Windsor Capital Ltd Company stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Kbc Grp Nv stated it has 152,180 shares. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owns 0.03% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 90,903 shares. Park Avenue Securities Ltd Llc reported 3,506 shares.