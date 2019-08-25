Sandy Spring Bank Lowered Merck & Co (MRK) Stake by $594,944; Stock Value Rose; Nordstrom (Put) (JWN) Holder Capstone Investment Advisors Has Lifted Position

Sandy Spring Bank decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 9.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandy Spring Bank sold 7,168 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 69,060 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.74M, down from 76,228 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandy Spring Bank who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $217.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $84.94. About 10.12 million shares traded or 0.38% up from the average. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 19/05/2018 – #2 UPDATED: The top winners and losers on ASCO abstract night: Loxo, Blueprint, Jounce, Merck KGaA and more; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Opdivo Indicated for Metastatic Melanoma, Other Cancers; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE, MERCK & CO. SAY EPACADOSTAT STUDY DID NOT MEET ENDPOINT; 16/05/2018 – G1 Therapeutics to Present Phase 1b Data on G1T38 in Combination with Faslodex for Treatment of Breast Cancer at 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting; 13/04/2018 – Merck Foundation Calls for Action to Break the lnfertility Stigma in Africa at FIGO; 17/04/2018 – MERCK TO STUDY PCV-15 V114 FOR PNEUMOCOCCAL DISEASE VACCINE; 08/05/2018 – MERCK LTD – SEEKS SHAREHOLDERS’ NOD FOR TRANSFER OF BIOPHARMA, PERFORMANCE MATERIALS AND LIFE SCIENCE BUSINESS OF CO TO MERCK LIFE SCIENCE PVT; 30/05/2018 – Dreyfus Third Century Adds Merck & Co, Exits P&G; 13/04/2018 – Mylan seeks deal for German Merck’s consumer products unit; 17/05/2018 – MERCK INDONESIA TO SELL CONSUMER HEALTH TO PROCTER & GAMBLE

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Nordstrom Inc (Put) (JWN) by 792% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc bought 19,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.94% . The hedge fund held 22,300 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $990,000, up from 2,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Nordstrom Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 7.09% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $28.57. About 9.61M shares traded or 95.91% up from the average. Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has declined 36.92% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.92% the S&P500. Some Historical JWN News: 17/05/2018 – Nordstrom Racked by Macy’s Good Numbers — Heard on the Street; 20/03/2018 – SPECIAL COMMITTEE OF NORDSTROM BOARD TERMINATES DISCUSSIONS WITH NORDSTROM FAMILY GROUP REGARDING POTENTIAL GOING PRIVATE TRANSACTION; 10/04/2018 – Nordstrom’s first NYC store will offer cocktails, anytime pick up – even a shave; 08/03/2018 – Nordstrom Acquires Retail Technology Companies BevyUp, MessageYes; 17/05/2018 – NORDSTROM 1Q EPS 51C, EST. 43C; 21/03/2018 – Nordstrom Inc. CDS Tightens 114 Bps; 15/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT CAPITAL INC DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN NORDSTROM INC; 20/03/2018 – Nordstrom Group Also Includes Co-President Erik B. Nordstrom, President of Stores James F. Nordstrom, Chmn Emeritus Bruce a. Nordstrom, Anne E. Gittinge; 13/03/2018 – Kite Realty Group Announces the Opening of Nordstrom Rack at Portofino Shopping Center; 05/03/2018 – Nordstrom: Unless Group Can Improve Price It Is Proposing to Pay for Company, Special Committee Intends to Terminate Discussions

Sandy Spring Bank, which manages about $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares S&P Smallcap 600 Index Fund (IJR) by 10,267 shares to 455,465 shares, valued at $35.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 12,959 shares in the quarter, for a total of 106,746 shares, and has risen its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Harvey Cap Mgmt reported 0.1% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability holds 70,981 shares. Warren Averett Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 4,330 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Natl Asset reported 45,059 shares stake. Van Strum And Towne invested in 0.46% or 7,470 shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability Com invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Gladius Capital Mngmt Lp holds 23,617 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh has invested 0.61% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Ubs Asset Americas reported 0% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Meyer Handelman has 396,987 shares. Moreover, Checchi Advisers Ltd Liability has 0.26% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Savings Bank Hapoalim Bm, a Israel-based fund reported 18,550 shares. Legacy Cap accumulated 3,627 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Crestwood Advsrs Grp Ltd Company holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 10,590 shares. Polaris Greystone Finance Grp Lc invested in 1.43% or 228,677 shares.

