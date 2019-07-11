Sandy Spring Bank Lowered Its Holding in Pepsico (PEP) by $312,076; Starwood Ppty Tr (STWD) Shareholder Joel Isaacson & Company Has Cut Its Stake by $349,646 as Share Value Rose

Sandy Spring Bank decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 3.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandy Spring Bank sold 2,558 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 71,861 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.81 million, down from 74,419 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandy Spring Bank who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $188.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.03% or $2.67 during the last trading session, reaching $134.41. About 6.14M shares traded or 42.51% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 07/03/2018 – TOPS GROCERY CREDITOR COMMITTEE INCLUDES PEPSICO, UNIONS; 01/05/2018 – Correct: PepsiCo Raises Quarter Dividend to 92.75c Vs. 80.5c; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO- CEO SAYS TEAM IS “MANIACALLY” FOCUSED ON GETTING NAB BUSINESS BACK TO TRACK IN 2H18, AND WILL SEQUENTIALLY IMPROVE EVERY QUARTER; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees About $2B Share Repurchases in 2018; 24/04/2018 – Bringing Pop To Fashion: Pepsi® Launches Global Capsule Collection With Boohoo, Umbro, Le Specs, New Era And Anteater; 08/03/2018 – Cheetos Launches “Cheetos Vision” App At SXSW 2018; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo said it would buy baked fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods, in a deal that underscores the company’s efforts to strengthen its healthy snack portfolio; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees Forex Having Neutral Impact on 2018 Revenue, EPS; 25/05/2018 – Dean Best: Breaking: The first acquisition in food for some time by @PepsiCo, striking deal to buy US healthy snacks firm; 22/03/2018 – Rold Gold Fires Up Pretzels With New Flamin’ Hot Thin Crisps

Joel Isaacson & Company Llc decreased its stake in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc (STWD) by 50.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Joel Isaacson & Company Llc sold 15,893 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,835 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $354,000, down from 31,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Joel Isaacson & Company Llc who had been investing in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $22.99. About 873,587 shares traded. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) has risen 4.60% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical STWD News: 18/04/2018 – STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP PUBLISHES OFFER DOCUMENTS FOR CA IMMO AND IMMOFINANZ; 29/05/2018 – Starwood’s Austrian Commercial-Property Bid Seen Falling Short; 16/04/2018 – REG-STARWOOD EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE FINANCE LTD SWEF: DIVIDEND DECLARATION; 01/05/2018 – STERNLICHT’S STARWOOD IS SAID TO SEEK SALE OF APARTMENTS; 01/04/2018 – Victoria Park AB: Victoria Park has received a public cash offer from Starwood Capital Group affiliate; 04/05/2018 – Starwood Property Trust 1Q EPS 38c; 27/03/2018 – CA lmmo says needs details before weighing any Starwood offer; 11/05/2018 – IWG receives takeover approaches from Starwood Capital, TDR and Lone Star; 11/05/2018 – IWG APPROACHED BY LONE STAR, STARWOOD AND TDR CAPITAL; 22/03/2018 – CA IMMOBILIEN ANLAGEN AG CAIV.Vl SAYS STARWOOD CAPITAL HAS AN EXCELLENT REPUTATION

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 851,700 were accumulated by Focused Ltd Liability Co. Engineers Gate Manager LP has 50,700 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Cap Research Global has invested 0.22% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Monroe Bancorporation And Trust Mi holds 0.6% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 15,111 shares. Roundview Cap Ltd Company reported 0.79% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Georgia-based Cornercap Inv Counsel Inc has invested 0.04% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Curbstone Fin Management Corporation owns 0.98% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 29,463 shares. Ntv Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com invested 1.47% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Front Barnett Ltd Liability, a Illinois-based fund reported 123,224 shares. Moreover, Liberty has 0.96% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Acropolis Invest Ltd Llc reported 7,890 shares stake. Wharton Business Lc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 3,900 shares. Andra Ap stated it has 50,800 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Citadel Lc reported 796,902 shares. Ironwood Investment Counsel Ltd Liability Corp owns 49,630 shares.

Sandy Spring Bank, which manages about $1.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tjx Companies Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 9,467 shares to 98,981 shares, valued at $5.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) by 1,779 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,060 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Us Large (SCHX).

Joel Isaacson & Company Llc, which manages about $2.52B and $685.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 95,209 shares to 96,109 shares, valued at $18.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM) by 4,437 shares in the quarter, for a total of 449,326 shares, and has risen its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 24 investors sold STWD shares while 96 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 163.31 million shares or 1.26% less from 165.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sigma Planning holds 0.02% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) or 14,235 shares. Riverhead Mgmt Ltd owns 14,513 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Tower Cap Lc (Trc) has invested 0% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). The New York-based Qs Investors Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Janney Montgomery Scott holds 0% or 22,715 shares in its portfolio. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.05% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) or 10,540 shares. Fifth Third Bancorp owns 325,049 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Meeder Asset Management holds 0% or 75 shares in its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) or 16,871 shares. Salem Counselors owns 0% invested in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) for 1,000 shares. Massachusetts Company Ma invested in 0% or 223,198 shares. Nuveen Asset Limited Liability Company has 2.01 million shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Fiduciary Ser Of The Southwest Tx owns 230,681 shares or 1.5% of their US portfolio. Tiaa Cref Investment Limited Liability owns 0.02% invested in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) for 1.08 million shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 352,087 shares.

Analysts await Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.50 EPS, down 3.85% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.52 per share. STWD’s profit will be $140.65M for 11.50 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by Starwood Property Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 85.19% EPS growth.