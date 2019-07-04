Sandy Spring Bank Lifted Its Visa A (V) Stake by $382,668 as Market Value Rose; Waratah Capital Advisors LTD Stake in Tjx Cos (TJX) Has Raised by $4.05 Million

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc (TJX) by 265.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd bought 76,462 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.91% with the market. The hedge fund held 105,290 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.60M, up from 28,828 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.16% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $53.92. About 3.34 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 23.27% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.84% the S&P500.

Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Visa Inc A (V) by 6.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandy Spring Bank bought 2,453 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 37,911 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.92M, up from 35,458 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandy Spring Bank who had been investing in Visa Inc A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $398.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $176.87. About 3.86 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Putnam Investments Limited Liability, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 998,771 shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can has 2.87M shares. Investec Asset Ltd invested in 449,255 shares. Sigma Investment Counselors holds 77,102 shares or 0.5% of its portfolio. Zeke Advisors Llc reported 0.11% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Swiss Financial Bank, a Switzerland-based fund reported 5.49 million shares. Moreover, St James Invest Limited Liability Co has 3.2% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 656,730 shares. Donaldson Limited Liability Co accumulated 107,129 shares. Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Company owns 490 shares. Gradient Ltd Liability Company owns 0% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 1,326 shares. Boltwood Cap holds 0.55% or 15,730 shares. M&R Management accumulated 2,550 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Mariner Ltd Llc stated it has 0.52% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Btg Pactual Asset Management Limited has invested 0.64% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Evanson Asset Llc stated it has 0.05% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $947.50M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD) by 22,168 shares to 109,612 shares, valued at $7.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 206,132 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 163,053 shares, and cut its stake in Marathon Oil Corp (NYSE:MRO).

Sandy Spring Bank, which manages about $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) by 12,718 shares to 2,960 shares, valued at $279,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 3,282 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,841 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).