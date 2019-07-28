Sandy Spring Bank Lifted Holding in Walt Disney Company (DIS); Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Value Rose While Hayek Kallen Investment Management Boosted Holding by $375,580

Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Walt Disney Company (DIS) by 3.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandy Spring Bank bought 4,414 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 136,118 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.11 million, up from 131,704 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandy Spring Bank who had been investing in Walt Disney Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $144.65. About 8.14M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 07/05/2018 – Bigger Than Disney: Universal Beijing Park’s Construction Budget Doubles; 07/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 29/05/2018 – Main Street: Disney Reportedly Gathering Cash for Twenty-First Century Fox Bid; 07/03/2018 – The Walt Disney Company Commits More Than $100 Million to Bring Comfort to Children and Their Families in Hospitals; 26/04/2018 – An Elegiac Tone as 20th Century Fox Faces a Disney Future; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – BOB CHAPEK NAMED CHAIRMAN OF PARKS, EXPERIENCES AND CONSUMER PRODUCTS SEGMENT; 08/03/2018 – Disney Investors Offer Say on Executive Pay, and They Dislike It; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – STUDIO ENTERTAINMENT BUSINESS SEGMENT LED BY ALAN HORN, CHAIRMAN, WALT DISNEY STUDIOS, REMAINS VIRTUALLY SAME; 25/05/2018 – Netflix is Now as Big as Disney; 14/03/2018 – Disney Promotes 2 Executives in Possible CEO Bake-Off (Correct)

Hayek Kallen Investment Management increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 39.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hayek Kallen Investment Management bought 211 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 747 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33 million, up from 536 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $956.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $30.77 during the last trading session, reaching $1943.05. About 4.93 million shares traded or 28.38% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 02/04/2018 – SoftBank, Alibaba to invest $445 mln in India’s Paytm E-Commerce; 24/04/2018 – Amazon Expands Grocery Delivery from Whole Foods Market to Denver, Sacramento and San Diego; 28/03/2018 – Trump wants to ‘go after’ Amazon over taxes, but others in government could settle the issue for him; 06/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Acting Chairman Buerkle and Staff Meeting with Representatives from Amazon; 07/03/2018 – Amazon has committed to roughly $22 billion in future food purchases as it bulks up Whole Foods; 27/03/2018 – Amazon in talks with Casino over Brazil electronics chain; 15/05/2018 – Massachusetts Gov. Baker Expects Boston to Be in Hunt for Amazon HQ2 (Video); 14/05/2018 – Amazon will now include women and minority candidates in its board search, following shareholder complaints filed last month; 24/05/2018 – Crowdstrike’s CEO George Kurtz said there is a very real possibility that a company such as Amazon or Google could ultimately buy its cloud-delivered endpoint security capability,; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Capital Appreciation Adds Amazon, Cuts Walmart

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $227,200 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings.

Sandy Spring Bank, which manages about $1.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) by 2,866 shares to 70,766 shares, valued at $8.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Growth Index Fund (IJK) by 1,657 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,155 shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

