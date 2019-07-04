Sandy Spring Bank Lifted Holding in Ppl (PPL); Community Financial Services Group Has Cut Its Position in Boeing Co (BA) by $4.43 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Community Financial Services Group Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 35.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Financial Services Group Llc sold 11,618 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 21,477 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.19 million, down from 33,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Financial Services Group Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $354.47. About 2.13 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 29/05/2018 – BOEING’S HRINAK: TECHNOLOGY WILL CHANGE DEFENSE SECTOR; 08/05/2018 – Boeing Orders at 78 in April, Down From March (Table); 09/03/2018 – BRAZIL GOVT SAID TO STILL BE STUDYING BOEING-EMBRAER DEAL; 06/04/2018 – Dow Jones Industrial Average Falls 2.7%; Boeing Leads Decline; 23/03/2018 – Boeing will not appeal against the U.S. trade commission ruling that allows Canada’s Bombardier to sell its newest jets to U.S. airlines without heavy duties; 23/03/2018 – Boeing, All Nippon Airways Finalize Order for Two 777 Freighters; 22/03/2018 – ANA 9202.T SAYS TO BUY TWO BOEING 777F AIRCRAFT; 05/03/2018 – GE Readies Engine Durability Fix for New Boeing, Airbus Planes; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES ACCELERATING EXISTING ENGINE INSPECTION PROGRAM RELATING TO THE CFM56 ENGINE FAMILY – STATEMENT; 14/03/2018 – Thousands of Boeing B777 and B747 Expendables at Jet Midwest, Inc

Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Ppl Corp (PPL) by 848.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandy Spring Bank bought 9,940 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.84% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 11,111 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $352,000, up from 1,171 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandy Spring Bank who had been investing in Ppl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $31.09. About 2.07M shares traded. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 10.85% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.42% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 20/04/2018 – DJ PPL Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PPL); 15/05/2018 – Kempen Adds PPL, Exits Tapestry, Cuts New York Community: 13F; 12/04/2018 – 2017 Corporate Sustainability Report highlights PPL’s commitment to sustainability; 20/03/2018 – PPL CORP SAYS EXPECTS TO REITERATE ITS 2018 EARNINGS FORECAST RANGE OF $2.20 TO $2.40 PER SHARE – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q Rev $2.13B; 03/05/2018 – PPL Reaffirms View of 5%-6% Compound Annual EPS Growth From 2018-2020; 30/04/2018 – PPL Corporation supportive of Ofgem decision to forgo mid-period review; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp Sees 2018 EPS $2.11-EPS $2.31; 03/05/2018 – PPL REAFFIRMS 2018 EARNINGS FROM ONGOING OPS FORECAST; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp Now Targeting Lower End of Equity Financing Needs

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold PPL shares while 184 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 511.56 million shares or 1.79% less from 520.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Argi Invest Service Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.19% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Public Sector Pension Board reported 60,177 shares. Westpac Banking stated it has 0% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). First Citizens Fincl Bank & Tru, North Carolina-based fund reported 30,826 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur Com reported 14,006 shares. Maryland Mngmt invested in 0.14% or 35,550 shares. Oakworth Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Silvercrest Asset Management Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Federated Pa holds 1.01% or 12.83 million shares. Massachusetts Services Com Ma owns 1.81M shares. Palladium Partners Limited holds 0.03% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 12,847 shares. Veritable Lp reported 12,007 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cullen Mgmt has 127,290 shares. Ironwood Fincl Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Metropolitan Life Insur Ny has 46,151 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.

Sandy Spring Bank, which manages about $1.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Int Term Corp (VCIT) by 3,910 shares to 3,750 shares, valued at $326,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) by 12,718 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,960 shares, and cut its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zweig owns 56,111 shares or 2.38% of their US portfolio. Strategic Advsr Limited Liability holds 0.78% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 5,264 shares. Great Lakes Advsrs Lc owns 61,709 shares. Brown Advisory Secs Ltd Llc invested in 3,988 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Bainco Invsts owns 10,537 shares. Boltwood Capital Management stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Hudock Cap Grp Inc Lc stated it has 0.34% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Baxter Bros has invested 3.79% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Riggs Asset Managment Communications holds 22,832 shares. Summit Asset Management Lc reported 0.13% stake. Davis R M Incorporated has 22,246 shares. Jones Lllp holds 0% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 2,784 shares. Strs Ohio owns 0.93% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 536,544 shares. Arvest Bancorporation Division stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Waddell And Reed Inc owns 1.01 million shares for 0.95% of their portfolio.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. 2,137 shares were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III, worth $873,712. LUTTIG J MICHAEL also sold $3.49M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares. 19,500 shares valued at $7.83M were sold by Smith Gregory D on Friday, February 8. $1.20M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B. Shares for $10.50M were sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 earnings per share, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02B for 48.96 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.