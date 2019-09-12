Sandy Spring Bank Increases Stake in Anthem (ANTM); Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Has Cut Its Adobe Systems (ADBE) Position as Stock Rose

Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 11.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandy Spring Bank bought 1,621 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 15,600 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.40 million, up from 13,979 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandy Spring Bank who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $251.62. About 736,681 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 09/03/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $335 FROM $325; 30/05/2018 – Billboard: Listen to MONA’s New Anthem ‘Thought Provoked’: Exclusive Premiere; 01/05/2018 – ACEP Turns Up Criticism of Anthem’s Emergency Care Policy With a New Video Campaign; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC – MEDICAL ENROLLMENT TOTALED APPROXIMATELY 39.6 MLN MEMBERS AT MARCH 31, 2018, DOWN 2.5% PERCENT FROM 40.6 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2017; 02/04/2018 – Shares of Anthem, UnitedHealth and Medicaid-provider Centene rise in premarket trading after sources confirm early deals talks between Walmart and Humana; 23/05/2018 – ABC6: #BREAKING: #NFL implements standing for Anthem policy, players have option of staying in locker room…; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM 1Q OPER REV. $22.34B, EST. $22.52B; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Missouri Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care Costs; 22/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Latest On Anthem Debate; 25/04/2018 – Inside the Confidential N.F.L. Meeting to Discuss National Anthem Protests

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc decreased its stake in Adobe Systems (ADBE) by 2.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc sold 1,305 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 44,178 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.02 million, down from 45,483 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc who had been investing in Adobe Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $136.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $280.2. About 1.41M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 14/05/2018 – Pegasystems Appoints Rupen Shah as Vice President of Independent Software Vendor Alliances and Strategy; 27/03/2018 – DialogTech Deepens Integration with Adobe Experience Cloud; 21/05/2018 – Adobe: Magento CEO Mark Lavelle to Continue to Lead Magento Team as Part of Adobe’s Digital Experience Business; 21/05/2018 – Adobe to buy Magento Commerce for $1.7bn; 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA REPORTS SALE OF MAGENTO COMMERCE TO ADOBE FOR US$1.68B; 02/04/2018 – Adobe and Google to Speak at Merkle’s Digital Marketer Summit; 26/04/2018 – US Gov Printing: Desktop Publishing – 508 Compliance using Adobe Acrobat with MS Word; 27/03/2018 – New ContentSquare Integration With Adobe Analytics Cloud Unlocks Enhanced Revenue Attribution to Customers’ Investments in UX a; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CEO SHANTANU NARAYEN: CHINA, SOUTH KOREA BOOSTING GROWTH; 23/03/2018 – Branch Becomes Premier Level Partner in Adobe Exchange Partner Program to Drive Digital Experience and Measurement Innovations for Enterprise Marketers

Sandy Spring Bank, which manages about $1.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 2,745 shares to 19,096 shares, valued at $2.55 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 5,004 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,217 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo Company (NYSE:WFC).

