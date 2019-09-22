Sandy Spring Bank Increases Holding in Intuitive Surgical (ISRG); Taylor Frigon Capital Management Has Boosted Cyberark LTD (CYBR) Holding by $1.22 Million as Shares Rose

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cyberark Ltd. (CYBR) by 91.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc bought 9,596 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 20,033 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.56M, up from 10,437 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cyberark Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $105.31. About 683,598 shares traded. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 126.82% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 126.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBR News: 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS 32C, EST. 21C; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 23C TO 25C, EST. 23C; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $71.8M, EST. $69.2M; 10/04/2018 – CyberArk Labs Publishes New Privileged Credential Theft Research; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2018 Rev $315M-$319M; 26/04/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $58; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.22, REV VIEW $314.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/04/2018 – CyberArk Expands Managed Security Service Provider Offering; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q Adj EPS 32c; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q EPS 18c

Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 193.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandy Spring Bank bought 1,839 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 2,788 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.46 million, up from 949 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandy Spring Bank who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $531.16. About 699,867 shares traded or 15.56% up from the average. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500.

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $151.84 million and $141.19M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kornit Digital Ltd. by 25,569 shares to 124,195 shares, valued at $3.93M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 68 investors sold ISRG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 231 raised stakes. 96.46 million shares or 0.41% more from 96.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Personal Service owns 202 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Oakmont Corp accumulated 27,990 shares. Karp Capital Mngmt holds 0.76% or 4,585 shares. Manchester Capital Mngmt Lc has invested 0.02% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Cullen Frost Bankers Inc reported 4,165 shares. Gagnon Securities Llc has 22,689 shares for 2.57% of their portfolio. Bb&T Secs Limited reported 0.01% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Fincl Advantage Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 77 shares. Mckinley Mngmt Ltd Company Delaware holds 0.56% or 16,734 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 3,556 shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca reported 3,726 shares. 39,709 are held by Woodstock Corporation. 21,089 were accumulated by Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Bailard holds 0.02% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) or 485 shares. Commercial Bank Of New York Mellon Corp reported 2.77 million shares.

Sandy Spring Bank, which manages about $1.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Company (NYSE:WFC) by 15,929 shares to 17,925 shares, valued at $849,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Midcap 400 Spdr Trust Series 1 (MDY) by 1,031 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 121,827 shares, and cut its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).

Since July 23, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $2.65 million activity.