Sandy Spring Bank Increased Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) as Market Value Rose; Nucor (NUE) Market Value Declined While Griffin Asset Management Lifted Its Stake

Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandy Spring Bank bought 2,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 249,865 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.47 million, up from 246,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandy Spring Bank who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $136.96. About 16.78 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/03/2018 – Tom Warren: Exclusive: Microsoft is bringing Cortana to Outlook for iOS and Android; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY SEARCH ADVERTISING REVENUE EXCLUDING TRAFFIC ACQUISITION COSTS INCREASED 16% (UP 14% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY); 15/03/2018 – Microsoft’s cloud business is growing gangbusters and it just unveiled a new video game division; 19/03/2018 – Selling Apple, Microsoft, Intel, Buying Facebook — Barrons.com; 25/04/2018 – Document Security Systems, Inc. VP of Research & Development David Wicker to Host RIT Document Security & Packaging Technology Workshop; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS TRANSFORMATIVE AGREEMENT WORTH “POTENTIALLY HUNDREDS OF MILLIONS OF DOLLARS” OVER SIX YEARS; 28/03/2018 – Xplore Rugged Tablets Exclusively Chosen for Paperless Factory Initiative at Top Auto Manufacturer; 07/05/2018 – Reputation.com to Host Transform 2018 Conference Series May 17-18; 13/03/2018 – SHI International Selects Cohesity as Its ‘Emerging Partner of the Year’ for 2017; 31/05/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS SAYS CO EXTENDS ALLIANCE WITH MICROSOFT FOR CLOUD-BASED DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION SOLUTIONS

Griffin Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Nucor Corp (NUE) by 12.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Griffin Asset Management Inc bought 6,341 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.42% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 56,682 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.31 million, up from 50,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Nucor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $54.55. About 2.00 million shares traded. Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) has declined 12.57% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical NUE News: 14/03/2018 – Nucor chief on Trump and the case for protection; 05/03/2018 “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer gets Nucor CEO John Ferriola’s take on President Donald Trump’s recently announced steel and aluminum tariffs; 19/04/2018 – Nucor 1Q EPS $1.10; 01/05/2018 – NUCOR: TARIFF EXEMPTION EXTENSION EXTENDS CLIENT UNCERTAINTY; 19/04/2018 – Nucor quarterly revenue rises 15.6 pct; 11/04/2018 – Qnect Continues To Shape The Steel Industry With Investment From Nucor; 11/05/2018 – NUCOR REPORTS PLANS TO GALVANIZING LINE AT ARKANSAS SHEET MILL; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Nucor May Face Pressure, Industry Slowest in 16 Months; 17/04/2018 – Nucor Executive Vice Pres Jim Darsey to Retire; Craig Feldman to Be Promoted; 11/05/2018 – NUCOR: EVALUATING BUILDING ADDITIONAL GALVANIZING LINES

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.

Sandy Spring Bank, which manages about $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 1,458 shares to 29,561 shares, valued at $6.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) by 2,609 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 103,758 shares, and cut its stake in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.87 in 2018Q4.

Griffin Asset Management Inc, which manages about $394.93 million and $707.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 9,219 shares to 14,243 shares, valued at $1.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 6,152 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 108,662 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).