Sandy Spring Bank Holds Stake in Rockwell International (ROK); Cdk Global (CDK) Shareholder Aimz Investment Advisors Has Raised Position

Aimz Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cdk Global Inc (CDK) by 12.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aimz Investment Advisors Llc bought 7,124 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.57% . The institutional investor held 63,079 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.12M, up from 55,955 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aimz Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cdk Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.63% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $47.06. About 499,619 shares traded. CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) has declined 17.15% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical CDK News: 26/04/2018 – CDK GLOBAL INC CDK.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $2.67 TO $2.72; 16/04/2018 – Cyclacel Announces Results of Phase 1 Clinical Data for CDK Inhibitor CYC065; 22/03/2018 – CDK Global Launches Fortellis Automotive Commerce Exchange™ Platform; 26/04/2018 – CDK GLOBAL 3Q ADJ EPS 85C, EST. 84C; 26/04/2018 – CDK Global Reports Growth, Cuts Revenue Guidance; 30/05/2018 – CDK Global Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Survey Reveals 80 Percent of Buyers Likely to Begin Car Buying Process Online, Still 78 Percent Value In-Store Dealer Experience; 17/04/2018 – Cyclacel’s CYC065 CDK Inhibitor Demonstrates Synergy With Venetoclax By Dual Targeting Of Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia; 26/04/2018 – CDK Global Sees 2018 EPS $2.62-EPS $2.72; 22/03/2018 – Survey Reveals 80 Percent of Buyers Likely to Begin Car Buying Process Online, Still 78 Percent Value In-Store Dealer

Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Rockwell International Corp (ROK) by 16.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandy Spring Bank bought 3,410 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% . The institutional investor held 23,517 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.85 million, up from 20,107 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandy Spring Bank who had been investing in Rockwell International Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $2.76 during the last trading session, reaching $166.25. About 672,990 shares traded. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 12.02% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ROK News: 25/04/2018 – Rockwell Automation 2Q EPS $1.77; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – “GROWTH WAS LED BY HEAVY INDUSTRIES, INCLUDING OIL AND GAS, MINING, METALS, AND SEMICONDUCTOR.”; 05/04/2018 – Berkshire Museum Fight Ends With Approval to Sell Norman Rockwell Painting; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – CONTROL PRODUCTS & SOLUTIONS QUARTERLY SALES WERE $882.8 MLN, AN INCREASE OF 5.7 PERCENT COMPARED TO $835.3 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Rockwell Automation Sees FY Adj EPS $7.70-Adj EPS $8; 06/04/2018 – Softing Inc. Launches the OPC UA MDIS Module, a ControlLogix® In-chassis PLC Module, and Extends Connectivity for Rockwell Automation Deeper into Oil & Gas; 20/03/2018 – TenLinks: Rockwell Automation Releases ThinManager v10.0; 14/05/2018 – ROCKWELL LAND CORP ROCK.PS – QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO EQUITY HOLDERS OF ROCKWELL LAND CORP 620 MLN PESOS VS 516 MLN PESOS; 30/05/2018 – Rockwell Automation Collaborates with Plug and Play to Extend Innovation Strategy; 22/03/2018 – Rockwell Automation Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average

More notable recent CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “CDK Global Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 25, 2019, Cnbc.com published: “Ex-Intel chief Brian Krzanich joins CDK Global as its CEO – CNBC” on November 07, 2018. More interesting news about CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “CDK Global Announces Pricing of its $500000000 5.25% Senior Notes Due 2029 – GlobeNewswire” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CDK Global EPS misses by $0.01, misses on revenue – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

More notable recent Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Here’s Why the Best Is Yet to Come for Rockwell Automation – The Motley Fool” on September 22, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Were Rockwell Automation’s Earnings Enough to Refute the Doubters? – The Motley Fool” published on February 03, 2019, Fool.com published: “Cummins’ Guidance Raises Red Flags for Caterpillar – Motley Fool” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Emerson Electric Gives an Ominous Outlook for the Industrial Sector – The Motley Fool” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Is It Time to Buy Cyclical Stocks Like Rockwell Automation? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Sandy Spring Bank, which manages about $1.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 2,745 shares to 19,096 shares, valued at $2.55 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Midcap 400 Spdr Trust Series 1 (MDY) by 1,031 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 121,827 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY).