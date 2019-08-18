Sandy Spring Bank Holds Stake in Costco Wholesale (COST); Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Trimmed Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake by $1.02 Million as Share Value Declined

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc sold 573 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,631 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.90M, down from 2,204 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $886.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $16.45 during the last trading session, reaching $1792.57. About 3.05 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/05/2018 – Walmart’s $15bn India bet sets up battle with Amazon; 26/04/2018 – Forget about forgetting. Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant will soon have a memory of its own. via @cnbctech; 29/03/2018 – WHITE HOUSE SPOKESMAN RAJ SHAH COMMENTS ON AMAZON ON FOX NEWS; 01/05/2018 – GeekWire: Tech Moves: Allen Institute hires Amazon Alexa machine learning leader ; Microsoft chairman takes on new investor; 22/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Chile’s President Pinera to meet VP Amazon Web Services; 18/04/2018 – AMAZON CEO JEFF BEZOS SAYS EXCEEDED 100M PAID PRIME MEMBERS; 29/05/2018 – Russian search giant Yandex has launched its own home assistant smart speaker as it looks to take on the likes of the Amazon Echo and Google Home; 12/04/2018 – Amazon and Ring Close Acquisition; 21/03/2018 – Uber withdraws job offer to top Amazon exec after discrepancy discovered Amazon’s top voice shopping VP, Assaf Ronen, was set to replace Daniel Graf as product head; 27/04/2018 – Christina Farr: SCOOP: Amazon employees went on a multi-state bus tour to learn about innovative tech/services for seniors

Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) by 101.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandy Spring Bank bought 6,033 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 11,964 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.90 million, up from 5,931 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandy Spring Bank who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $2.58 during the last trading session, reaching $274.1. About 1.28M shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500.

Sandy Spring Bank, which manages about $1.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) by 7,080 shares to 41,707 shares, valued at $2.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) by 2,609 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 103,758 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.14B and $7.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) by 193,690 shares to 4.11M shares, valued at $91.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Etsy Inc by 9,839 shares in the quarter, for a total of 269,510 shares, and has risen its stake in Acacia Communications Inc.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 71.47 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.