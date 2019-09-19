Sandy Spring Bank Holding in Costco Wholesale (COST) Lifted as Stock Value Rose; Magna Intl (MGA) Holder Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Has Cut Its Position by $3.26 Million

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd decreased its stake in Magna Intl Inc (MGA) by 0.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd sold 66,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The institutional investor held 12.60M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $626.69M, down from 12.66M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Magna Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $53.41. About 653,420 shares traded. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 16.18% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 11/05/2018 – Magna CEO Says Nafta Region Needs to Be Competitive With Asia (Video); 04/05/2018 – Magna Posts Updated Financial Review for 2017; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO EXPECTS MORE CONSOLIDATION AMONG AUTO SUPPLIERS; 29/03/2018 – Magna Establishes Automatic Share Purchase Plan; 10/05/2018 – Magna International Had Seen 2018 Net $2.3B-$2.5B; 28/03/2018 – Magna Posts 2017 Annual Report; 29/03/2018 – Magna Provides Engineering Expertise to New Automaker VinFast; 23/05/2018 – Magna Develops Comfort+ Door Latch to Improve Door Quality and Cabin Quietness; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: SEES `TREMENDOUS’ GROWTH IN CHINA THROUGH 2020; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC MGA.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $71

Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) by 10.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandy Spring Bank bought 1,286 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 13,250 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.50 million, up from 11,964 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandy Spring Bank who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $128.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $292.43. About 1.69M shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale April Same-Store Sales Up 10.9%; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP- FOR THIRTY-ONE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8, 2018, REPORTED NET SALES OF $81.43 BLN, INCREASE OF 11.8 PERCENT FROM $72.82 BLN LAST YEAR; 18/05/2018 – Children’s National Dedicates Costco Wholesale Atrium in Recognition of 30-Year Partnership; 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale March Sales $12.92 Billion, Up 10.9%; 07/03/2018 – PREVIEW: Wall St discounts Costco ahead of quarterly report; 09/05/2018 – CORRECT: COSTCO APRIL U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS +7.9%, EST. +6.60%; 06/03/2018 Costco Wholesale Corp expected to post earnings of $1.46 a share – summary; 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports April Sales Results; 19/04/2018 – EnWave Receives First Repeat Costco Order from Pacific Northwest Division for Moon Cheese; 24/04/2018 – Costco Raises Quarter Dividend to 57c Vs. 50c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold COST shares while 430 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 411 raised stakes. 302.04 million shares or 0.45% more from 300.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Massachusetts Financial Services Company Ma invested 0.25% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust invested in 0.13% or 9,072 shares. Apriem reported 1,498 shares. Confluence Ltd Liability Corp reported 1,481 shares stake. Thomas Story Son Ltd Liability Company has invested 2.96% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). The Israel-based Bank Hapoalim Bm has invested 0.11% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Envestnet Asset Mngmt reported 0.07% stake. Highlander Cap Mngmt Ltd Com reported 1% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Penobscot Inv Mgmt Inc has 5,885 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Evanson Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Fort Washington Investment Advsr Oh owns 10,697 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Moneta Invest Advisors Llc reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Modera Wealth Mngmt Lc owns 1,059 shares. The Texas-based Chilton Mgmt Limited Liability Co has invested 1.32% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Pinebridge Invs Lp reported 712 shares.

Sandy Spring Bank, which manages about $1.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 12,175 shares to 76,429 shares, valued at $3.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 5,004 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,217 shares, and cut its stake in Midcap 400 Spdr Trust Series 1 (MDY).

Analysts await Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.49 EPS, down 4.49% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.56 per share. MGA’s profit will be $467.59 million for 8.96 P/E if the $1.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual EPS reported by Magna International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.29% negative EPS growth.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47B and $13.80 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) by 1.19 million shares to 22.64 million shares, valued at $242.69 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Telus Corp (NYSE:TU) by 27,886 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.97M shares, and has risen its stake in Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC).