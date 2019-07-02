Sandy Spring Bank Has Upped Holding in Tjx Companies (TJX); Proffitt & Goodson Holding in Intel (INTC) Decreased as Stock Price Declined

Proffitt & Goodson Inc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 67.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proffitt & Goodson Inc sold 19,002 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8,948 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $481,000, down from 27,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $215.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $48.12. About 13.93M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – QTRLY NON-GAAP SHR $0.87; 08/05/2018 – INTEL CAPITAL: INITIATIVE TO IDENTIFY INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITIES; 16/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Intel on May 15 for “Device, system and method of controlling access to location sources”; 03/04/2018 – WIND RIVER – ANNOUNCED THAT GLOBAL ALTERNATIVE ASSET FIRM TPG WILL ACQUIRE THE COMPANY FROM INTEL; TERMS OF THE AGREEMENT ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 26/04/2018 – Intel Sees 2Q Rev $16.3B; 22/05/2018 – Bug-Hunters See More Intel Chip Flaws Ahead; 26/04/2018 – Intel Sees 2018 Rev $67.5B; 06/03/2018 – DoD: Intel Chiefs Tell Senate Committee of Dangers to America; 23/05/2018 – NVDA, QCOM, INTC and 1 more: Big news for standalone headsets – Qualcomm to Unveil New Chipset to Power VR, AR Headsets; 11/03/2018 – Hot Hardware: Intel Reportedly Eyes Broadcom Purchase If Hostile Qualcomm Bid Is Successful

Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Tjx Companies Inc. (TJX) by 10.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandy Spring Bank bought 9,467 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 98,981 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.27 million, up from 89,514 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandy Spring Bank who had been investing in Tjx Companies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $52.76. About 2.73 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 23.27% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.84% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mirae Asset Glob Invs Company invested 0.05% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Cannell Peter B Company holds 0.98% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 476,695 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Natl Bank reported 0.32% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Minnesota-based Kopp Inv Advsrs Limited has invested 0.56% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Gyroscope Cap Mgmt Group Ltd Liability Company has 15,309 shares. Blackrock Inc, a New York-based fund reported 85.78M shares. Clarivest Asset Management Limited owns 2,933 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Da Davidson Company invested 0.08% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Norinchukin Commercial Bank The owns 234,879 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Estabrook Cap Mngmt owns 608 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Chicago Equity Limited Com has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). 659,580 are held by Millennium Management Ltd Com. 57,897 are held by Meiji Yasuda Life. 691,020 were accumulated by Comerica Comml Bank. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc Ca holds 0.47% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) or 22,065 shares.

Sandy Spring Bank, which manages about $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) by 7,080 shares to 41,707 shares, valued at $2.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 4,918 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 148,596 shares, and cut its stake in Colgate (NYSE:CL).

Proffitt & Goodson Inc, which manages about $273.50M and $396.20 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3,042 shares to 3,053 shares, valued at $814,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 3,543 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,561 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Somerset Group Inc Inc Ltd Liability Co invested 0.82% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Capital City Fl owns 13,663 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Pictet North America Advisors owns 240,090 shares or 1.93% of their US portfolio. Avalon Advisors Limited Liability holds 574,429 shares. Leisure Mngmt accumulated 18,418 shares. Summit Wealth Advsrs Limited Co accumulated 129,795 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 628,772 shares. Guardian Life Ins Co Of America holds 12,969 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Ashmore Wealth Mngmt Ltd reported 2.55M shares or 7.98% of all its holdings. Fifth Third Bank has 2.65 million shares for 0.91% of their portfolio. Montecito Bancorporation And holds 0.63% or 38,392 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Chickasaw Capital Management Lc has 0.05% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 39,090 shares. Sageworth Trust Company reported 0.01% stake. Sprucegrove Mgmt Limited has 1.74% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 483,340 shares. Investec Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 3.01 million shares or 0.64% of its portfolio.

