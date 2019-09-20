Sandy Spring Bank Has Upped Holding in Raytheon Company (RTN) as Share Value Rose; Church & Dwight Com (CHD) Share Price Rose While Ami Asset Management Lifted Position by $11.79 Million

Ami Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Church & Dwight Inc Com (CHD) by 22.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Asset Management Corp bought 161,512 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.44% . The hedge fund held 873,673 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $63.83 million, up from 712,161 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Church & Dwight Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $72.96. About 551,811 shares traded. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 36.44% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.44% the S&P500.

Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Raytheon Company (RTN) by 9.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandy Spring Bank bought 2,711 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 31,771 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.52 million, up from 29,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandy Spring Bank who had been investing in Raytheon Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $200.15. About 379,737 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 11/05/2018 – Raytheon breaks ground on Ontario International Airport hangar; 22/03/2018 – United States set to sign deal on Patriot missile sale to Poland next week; 17/05/2018 – Raytheon Marketing Event Scheduled By Capital Alpha for May. 18; 13/03/2018 – Adriane M. Brown elected to Raytheon board of directors; 05/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Raytheon’s Ratings at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 23/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $523 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q Operating Cash Flow From Continuing Ops $283M; 31/05/2018 – /DISREGARD RELEASE: Raytheon Company/; 26/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.71, REV VIEW $26.74 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/03/2018 – Raytheon wins $511 mln U.S. defense contract – Pentagon

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 30 investors sold CHD shares while 248 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 195.10 million shares or 1.30% less from 197.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 20,200 were accumulated by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. Williams Jones And Assoc Ltd Liability Corp owns 55,686 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Virtu Fincl Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 186,039 shares. Pinnacle Limited holds 0% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) or 2,840 shares. Trillium Asset Management Lc stated it has 124,598 shares. Rampart Mngmt Co Ltd Llc owns 4,064 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Ing Groep Nv stated it has 15,863 shares. Autus Asset Management Lc, Arizona-based fund reported 4,180 shares. Fiduciary Tru Co, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 501,244 shares. Massachusetts Serv Communication Ma reported 623,338 shares. Maverick Capital reported 23,780 shares. Sun Life Fincl Incorporated, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 200 shares. United Kingdom-based Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.02% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). 100 were accumulated by Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corp.

Since September 16, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $729,042 activity. Shares for $499,268 were bought by FARRELL MATTHEW on Monday, September 16. Another trade for 1,500 shares valued at $107,715 was bought by Saligram Ravichandra Krishnamurty. $49,989 worth of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) was bought by Price Penry W on Monday, September 16.

More notable recent Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Church & Dwight Co., Inc.’s (NYSE:CHD) 23% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.3% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Church & Dwight Co., Inc.’s (NYSE:CHD) CEO Pay Justified? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Planes, Trains And Automobiles – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 31, 2019.

Ami Asset Management Corp, which manages about $1.42 billion and $2.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Science Applications Intl Corp (NYSE:SAIC) by 7,136 shares to 149,128 shares, valued at $12.91 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Realpage Inc Com (NASDAQ:RP) by 7,339 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 199,230 shares, and cut its stake in Frontdoor Inc Com.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 67 investors sold RTN shares while 352 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 194.19 million shares or 2.16% less from 198.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bluecrest Mngmt Ltd holds 0.03% or 2,625 shares in its portfolio. Cobblestone Cap Advsrs Lc Ny reported 1,640 shares. Putnam Fl Invest Mngmt invested in 1,064 shares. Soroban Cap Prtnrs LP accumulated 1.61M shares or 4.21% of the stock. Barbara Oil owns 3,000 shares. Fil Ltd has 0.02% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Scott & Selber has 18,150 shares. Girard stated it has 6,792 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Massachusetts-based Wellington Grp Inc Llp has invested 0.28% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). First Advsrs LP invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Quantum Cap Mgmt holds 0.5% or 5,288 shares in its portfolio. Washington Trust stated it has 59,431 shares. Csat Investment Advisory LP reported 0.03% stake. 1,512 were accumulated by Barry Investment Advisors Lc. Illinois-based Rothschild Invest Il has invested 0.14% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN).