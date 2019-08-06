Sandy Spring Bank Has Trimmed By $594,944 Its Merck & Co (MRK) Stake; Nokota Management LP Has Lifted By $18.37 Million Its Netflix (NFLX) Position

Sandy Spring Bank decreased Merck & Co Inc (MRK) stake by 9.4% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sandy Spring Bank sold 7,168 shares as Merck & Co Inc (MRK)’s stock rose 5.42%. The Sandy Spring Bank holds 69,060 shares with $5.74M value, down from 76,228 last quarter. Merck & Co Inc now has $214.83 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.32% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $84.22. About 4.42 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 03/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – NOW EXPECTS THAT AN ADDITIONAL INTERIM ANALYSIS WILL BE CONDUCTED PRIOR TO ASCO; 19/04/2018 – P&G acquires Merck’s consumer health business for about $4.21 bln; 30/05/2018 – NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS – COLLABORATION WILL EVALUATE COMBINATION OF ENTINOSTAT WITH NKTR-214 IN PATIENTS WITH PD-1 REFRACTORY MELANOMA; 25/04/2018 – EC OKS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S OPDIVO; 10/05/2018 – PHARMACEUTICALS : CITIGROUP SEES; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S ON MERCK KGAA DEAL; 27/03/2018 – Uptake of Merck KGaA’s Mavenclad in the European Multiple Sclerosis Market Currently Stalled Due to Restrictive Guidelines and Pending Additional Country-Level Approvals; 24/05/2018 – EISAI SAYS FDA HAS EXTENDED ACTION DATE FOR SNDA FOR LENVATINIB FOR POTENTIAL FIRST-LINE TREATMENT OF PATIENTS WITH UNRESECTABLE HEPATOCELLULAR CARCINOMA; 29/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower130 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Helped People With Metastatic Non-Squamous Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to; 16/04/2018 – #AACR18 first-line NSCLC I/O showdown in NEJM $MRK Keynote-189

Nokota Management Lp increased Netflix Inc (NFLX) stake by 261.52% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Nokota Management Lp acquired 51,598 shares as Netflix Inc (NFLX)’s stock declined 14.74%. The Nokota Management Lp holds 71,328 shares with $25.43M value, up from 19,730 last quarter. Netflix Inc now has $134.40B valuation. The stock decreased 0.42% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $306.33. About 2.89 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 16/03/2018 – Early interest by consumers in Japan bodes well for Netflix, says RBC’s Mahaney; 02/04/2018 – The analyst noted half the mutual funds it tracked owned Amazon, while 23 percent owned Netflix; 29/03/2018 – Fifty-one percent of American streamers subscribe to Netflix, the survey showed; 16/04/2018 – Netflix’s $10 billion content and marketing budget versus its $1.3 billion technology budget shows its much more of a media company in that respect than a technology one, CEO Reed Hastings said; 17/04/2018 – 04/17 The Cable – IMF, Goldman Sachs & Netflix; 23/04/2018 – Netflix is planning to raise $1.5 billion as its ‘cash burn continues to grow’; 27/03/2018 – CANADIAN PROVINCE OF QUEBEC FORECASTS BALANCED BUDGET IN 2018-19 AND 2019-20 (COMPARED TO NOV FORECAST FOR C$1.3 BLN SURPLUS); 26/04/2018 – Netflix Plans to Use Proceeds for General Purposes Potentially Including Content Acquisition, Production, Capex, Investments or Acquisitions; 20/04/2018 – Movies: Comic Performers Play It Dark in Netflix Movies; 23/05/2018 – Deadline Hollywd: Jeffrey Tambor Back In Emmy Race; Netflix Submits `Arrested Development’ Role

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Bank Of America Moderates Netflix Bull Vs. Bear Debate After Q2 Print – Benzinga” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why the Math Favors the Premium on Netflix Stock – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why We Think Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Is Well Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Netflix Has a Lot to Prove This Week – Nasdaq” published on July 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Buy Netflix (NFLX) Stock on the Dip Despite Q2 Subscriber Worries? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $2.86 million activity. Another trade for 7,607 shares valued at $2.74M was sold by Sweeney Anne M.

Among 12 analysts covering Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), 9 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Netflix had 23 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, April 16 report. Piper Jaffray maintained Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy” rating. Raymond James maintained the shares of NFLX in report on Monday, March 25 with “Buy” rating. Piper Jaffray maintained Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating. Buckingham Research maintained Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) rating on Wednesday, April 17. Buckingham Research has “Neutral” rating and $358 target. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by Wedbush. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of NFLX in report on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform” rating. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report. The company was initiated on Thursday, June 20 by Wolfe Research. The stock of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Buckingham Research.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Diversified reported 12,121 shares. Wright Serv Inc has 0.47% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 3,290 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 28,530 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Moreover, Wg Shaheen & Associate Dba Whitney & has 0.1% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 1,215 shares. Evermay Wealth Limited Liability Corporation, Virginia-based fund reported 1,070 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny owns 82,544 shares. Trb Advsrs Lp holds 0.32% or 3,000 shares. Japan-based Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Banking has invested 0.97% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Cutter Brokerage Incorporated has 4,056 shares. Capstone Advisors Ltd Company invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Evanson Asset Mgmt Lc holds 858 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Winslow Management Ltd stated it has 1.08M shares or 2.09% of all its holdings. Moreover, Point72 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership has 1.8% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 1.11M shares. Salem Inv Counselors stated it has 18,466 shares or 0.71% of all its holdings. Sns Financial Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.21% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Nokota Management Lp decreased Alphabet Inc stake by 125,230 shares to 11,807 valued at $13.90M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) stake by 489,183 shares and now owns 85,000 shares. Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) was reduced too.

Sandy Spring Bank increased Occidental Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:OXY) stake by 5,423 shares to 14,367 valued at $951,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Core S&P Us Growth (IUSG) stake by 8,522 shares and now owns 247,440 shares. Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT) was raised too.

More notable recent Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Merck & Co., Inc.’s (NYSE:MRK) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Merck Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Washington Worries Trigger Bearish Merck Options Trades – Benzinga” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Merck’s Keytruda Gets A Double Dose Of Positive News – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Merck Reports Fantastic Q2 Earnings Results: 4 Things You Need to Know – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier has invested 0.73% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). The Ohio-based James Invest Rech has invested 0.32% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Badgley Phelps & Bell accumulated 8,351 shares. Massachusetts-based Middleton Inc Ma has invested 2.21% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Pioneer Trust Bancorp N A Or invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Triangle Secs Wealth reported 13,762 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt owns 0.43% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 2.33 million shares. Moreover, Brown Advisory has 0.48% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 2.02 million shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Llc invested in 228,081 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Moneta Grp Advisors Ltd Liability accumulated 11,855 shares. Kwmg Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) or 258 shares. Fiduciary Tru owns 435,007 shares or 0.97% of their US portfolio. Acadian Asset Management Lc invested in 408,757 shares. Shoker Counsel owns 21,727 shares for 1.33% of their portfolio. Tdam Usa stated it has 208,452 shares.