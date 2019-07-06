Sandy Spring Bank Has Raised Its Raytheon Company (RTN) Position; Sather Financial Group Holding in Markel (MKL) Has Increased by $2.89 Million as Share Value Rose

Sather Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Markel Corp (MKL) by 19.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sather Financial Group Inc bought 2,898 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,910 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.84M, up from 15,012 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Markel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $8.22 during the last trading session, reaching $1116.4. About 15,944 shares traded. Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) has declined 7.47% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.90% the S&P500. Some Historical MKL News: 10/05/2018 – Boost Insurance Secures Dedicated Reinsurance Capacity Built To Power Insurtech Startups; 24/04/2018 – Markel Swings to Loss After Accounting Change, Special Item; 16/03/2018 – Insurance Jrnl: Markel International Ceases Writing London Open Market Property Business; 24/04/2018 – CORRECT: MARKEL 1Q LOSS/SHR $4.25; 30/04/2018 – Markel Appoints Senior Yacht Underwriter; 27/03/2018 – MARKEL HIRES HEAD OF GLOBAL CYBER LIABILITY; 13/03/2018 – MARKEL APPOINTS JULIA CHU AS CHIEF GLOBAL CEDED REINSURANCE OFFICER

Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Raytheon Company (RTN) by 6.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandy Spring Bank bought 1,779 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 29,060 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.29 million, up from 27,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandy Spring Bank who had been investing in Raytheon Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $173.65. About 1.30M shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 15.25% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 05/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Raytheon’s Ratings at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Now Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate 18%; Had Seen 19%; 20/04/2018 – Lithuania wants more NATO anti-aircraft missiles to deter Russia; 25/05/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS $395.8M CONTRACT FOR ROMANIA’S PATRIOT SYSTEM; 31/05/2018 – /DISREGARD RELEASE: Raytheon Company/; 16/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $511 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 08/03/2018 – Raytheon and Palantir to Share $876M Army Contract for Distributed Common Ground System-Army Capability Drop 1; 25/03/2018 – RTN: New angle suggests this is actually a spectacular failure of a #Saudi interceptor and not the missile fired at #Riyadh; 06/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $262 FROM $244; 28/03/2018 – POLAND IN PACT WITH U.S. GOVERNMENT FOR RAYTHEON’S PATRIOT

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 33 investors sold MKL shares while 123 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 10.24 million shares or 0.29% more from 10.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wills Financial Group Inc accumulated 3,378 shares. Fifth Third Savings Bank accumulated 198 shares or 0% of the stock. Mackenzie Fincl Corporation stated it has 81,648 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Kirr Marbach & Ltd Liability Com In invested in 11,111 shares or 2.69% of the stock. 56,974 are held by Confluence Invest Mngmt Llc. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Hrt Fincl Lc accumulated 499 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Ghp Invest Advsrs Inc holds 0.1% or 765 shares in its portfolio. The Japan-based Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Bk has invested 0.24% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Cobblestone Advsr Limited has invested 1.32% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.17% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Blair William And Company Il stated it has 0.01% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Brown Brothers Harriman Communications reported 296 shares stake. Moreover, Nordea Invest Mngmt has 0% invested in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) for 650 shares. Fjarde Ap stated it has 0.08% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL).

Sather Financial Group Inc, which manages about $361.65 million and $493.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 55,756 shares to 72,593 shares, valued at $2.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) by 22,673 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 171,055 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).

Since January 7, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $122,140 activity. Lewis Lemuel E also bought $101,300 worth of Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) on Friday, March 15. Another trade for 200 shares valued at $193,756 was bought by Connell K Bruce.

Sandy Spring Bank, which manages about $1.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Colgate (NYSE:CL) by 8,393 shares to 26,493 shares, valued at $1.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 7,074 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,870 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, M Securities has 0.1% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Markston International Limited Company holds 2.15% or 100,641 shares. Montgomery Mngmt has invested 0.78% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Ci Invests owns 73,000 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. 144,362 are held by Strs Ohio. Nordea Inv Mgmt holds 0% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) or 4 shares. Fisher Asset Mngmt Llc, Washington-based fund reported 1,823 shares. Pillar Pacific Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 1.2% or 57,082 shares. Synovus Fin holds 12,039 shares. Scopus Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership has 90,000 shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.16% or 54,908 shares. Roosevelt Inv Group Incorporated owns 6,524 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Richard Bernstein Advsr Lc has invested 0.17% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). 202,000 are owned by Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al. Tarbox Family Office has invested 0% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 sales for $5.84 million activity. Wood Michael J sold $643,693 worth of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) on Wednesday, February 13. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider Jimenez Frank R sold $752,828.