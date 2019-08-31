Sandy Spring Bank Has Raised By $754,245 Its Caterpillar (CAT) Stake; Alliant Energy (LNT) Shorts Lowered By 1.4%

Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) had a decrease of 1.4% in short interest. LNT’s SI was 9.70M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 1.4% from 9.84 million shares previously. With 1.08M avg volume, 9 days are for Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT)’s short sellers to cover LNT’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $52.45. About 771,390 shares traded. Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) has risen 17.09% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.09% the S&P500. Some Historical LNT News: 06/04/2018 – InsInsider [Reg]: Alliant close to Crystal & Co acquisition; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Alliant Energy May Benefit, Industry Best in 22.5 Yrs; 15/03/2018 – Alliant Coffee Solutions to exhibit at NAMA Show in Las Vegas; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Alliant Energy May Face Pressure, Electric Power Down; 30/05/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY CORP – ALLIANT ENERGY’S WISCONSIN ENERGY COMPANY FILED PLANS WITH PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION OF WISCONSIN TO BUILD WIND PROJECT; 03/05/2018 – ALLIANT BUYS 50 YEARS OF REGIONAL KNOWLEDGE IN ENGEL AGENCY,; 03/05/2018 – Stan Rorison Adds Experience, Versatility to Alliant’s New Orleans Team; 10/04/2018 – Alliant Energy to deliver federal tax savings to customers; 14/05/2018 – Forbes Names Alliant Insurance Services’ Employee Benefits Group One of America’s Best Midsize Employers; 02/05/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY 1Q EPS CONT OPS 52C

Sandy Spring Bank increased Caterpillar Inc (CAT) stake by 93.02% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sandy Spring Bank acquired 5,587 shares as Caterpillar Inc (CAT)’s stock declined 4.69%. The Sandy Spring Bank holds 11,593 shares with $1.57M value, up from 6,006 last quarter. Caterpillar Inc now has $65.29 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.04% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $119. About 2.77M shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR SAYS STRONG GLOBAL DEMAND FOR COMMODITIES IS EXPECTED TO BE A POSITIVE FOR HEAVY CONSTRUCTION AND QUARRY AND AGGREGATE CUSTOMERS; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – INCREASING 2018 PROFIT OUTLOOK BY $2.00 PER SHARE TO A RANGE OF $9.75 TO $10.75 PER SHARE; 12/04/2018 – Caterpillar: Bob De Lange to Become Group Pres of Customer & Dealer Support; 23/04/2018 – DJ Caterpillar Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CAT); 04/05/2018 – Caterpillar Names New Chief Financial Officer; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR – FOR ENERGY & TRANSPORTATION, SALES INTO OIL & GAS APPLICATIONS SEES INCREASING IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – Dow tanks more than 450 points after opening higher – Caterpillar leads the rollover; 03/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – APPOINTED STEVE FERGUSON A VICE PRESIDENT OF COMPANY, EFFECTIVE JUNE 1, 2018; 11/05/2018 – U.S. April Caterpillar Dealer Reported Machine Sales (Table); 23/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR – WORLD MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED MARCH UP 26 PCT

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding firm that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services to residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale clients in the Midwest region of the United States. The company has market cap of $12.42 billion. It operates through three divisions: Electric, Gas, and Other. It has a 24.29 P/E ratio. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company , primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail clients in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale clients in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Sandy Spring Bank decreased Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA) stake by 10,668 shares to 44,236 valued at $2.87M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) stake by 2,846 shares and now owns 33,228 shares. Spdr S&P Regional Banking Etf (KRE) was reduced too.

