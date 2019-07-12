Sandy Spring Bank Has Raised By $357,918 Its Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY) Holding; Avenir Lifted Its Schein Henry (HSIC) Stake

Sandy Spring Bank increased Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY) stake by 60.63% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sandy Spring Bank acquired 5,423 shares as Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY)’s stock declined 17.62%. The Sandy Spring Bank holds 14,367 shares with $951,000 value, up from 8,944 last quarter. Occidental Petroleum Corp. now has $38.78 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.36% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $51.63. About 5.11M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 36.09% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.52% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT PERMIAN RESOURCES PRODUCTION OF 198 — 210 MBOED; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL WILL BE “OPPORTUNISTIC” IN USES OF EXCESS CASH; 06/03/2018 OCCIDENTAL SVP CYNTHIA WALKER SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT INTERNATIONAL PRODUCTION OF 289 — 295 MBOED; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES FY 2018 PRODUCTION COST FOR DOMESTIC OIL & GAS ABOUT $12.50/ BOE; 13/04/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $65; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q EPS 92c; 09/04/2018 – Occidental Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES FOR CHEMICAL SEGMENT ABOUT $1,100 MLN PRE-TAX INCOME IN FY 2018E; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL CFO CEDRIC BURGHER COMMENTS IN 1Q CONFERENCE CALL

Avenir Corp increased Schein Henry Inc (HSIC) stake by 35.32% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Avenir Corp acquired 117,011 shares as Schein Henry Inc (HSIC)’s stock rose 7.23%. The Avenir Corp holds 448,297 shares with $26.95M value, up from 331,286 last quarter. Schein Henry Inc now has $10.58B valuation. The stock increased 2.22% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $70.99. About 1.08M shares traded. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has risen 15.84% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.41% the S&P500. Some Historical HSIC News: 22/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Henry Schein, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 7, 2018 (HSIC); 23/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN HOLDERS TO OWN 63% NEW CO; 15/05/2018 – Henry Schein Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Henry Schein, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 09/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC) and; 19/03/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN – GOODMAN WAS CEO OF STAPLES INC FROM 2016 TO JANUARY 2018; 15/03/2018 – Henry Schein Sponsors 12th Annual Senior Dental Leaders Programme At King’s College London; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein: Animal Health Business to Merge With Vets First Choice to Form Independent Public Co; 08/05/2018 – Henry Schein 1Q Net $140.2M; 30/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN TO OWN 50% INTEREST IN ORTHO2

Sandy Spring Bank decreased Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) stake by 3,282 shares to 21,841 valued at $2.71M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) stake by 12,718 shares and now owns 2,960 shares. Colgate (NYSE:CL) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Duff Phelps Inv Mngmt Communications holds 0.01% or 8,060 shares. Intact Management invested 0.05% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Horrell Management has 42 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cordasco Financial has invested 0.01% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). High Pointe Cap Management Ltd Liability Co invested in 20,520 shares. Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia Tru stated it has 0.03% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Steinberg Global Asset Management accumulated 97,686 shares or 0.97% of the stock. Manufacturers Life The holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 854,349 shares. Kentucky Retirement reported 0.21% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 1.81 million shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. 27,606 were reported by Bradley Foster Sargent Ct. Psagot House Ltd holds 0.08% or 29,108 shares in its portfolio. Interocean Lc stated it has 265,587 shares. Williams Jones Lc stated it has 0.01% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Naples Advsr Limited Liability Corp owns 17,071 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio.

Among 5 analysts covering Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Occidental Petroleum had 14 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Citigroup. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, April 22. The stock of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, April 22 by Mizuho. The stock of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) earned “Underweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, February 15. On Monday, April 29 the stock rating was downgraded by Jefferies to “Hold”.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $4.62 million activity. $480,900 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by Backus Marcia E. on Monday, June 10. On Monday, June 10 Hollub Vicki A. bought $1.80M worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 37,460 shares. 9,100 shares valued at $437,790 were bought by Batchelder Eugene L. on Monday, June 10. Brown Oscar K bought $724,200 worth of stock. Shares for $243,850 were bought by POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR on Wednesday, June 12. Vangolen Glenn M. also bought $242,650 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Tuesday, June 11. 4,100 shares valued at $203,401 were bought by BURGHER CEDRIC W. on Thursday, June 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold HSIC shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 153.64 million shares or 1.38% more from 151.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ontario – Canada-based Td Asset Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Moody Commercial Bank Trust Division stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Moreover, Coastline Trust has 0.27% invested in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Aqr Cap Management Ltd Liability holds 382,488 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Whittier stated it has 0% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Barnett And has invested 0.53% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Bell Comml Bank stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Huntington Natl Bank reported 2,523 shares. 19,650 were reported by Peloton Wealth Strategists. Garde Inc has 0.05% invested in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) for 4,400 shares. Hrt Lc holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) for 14,693 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mngmt Corporation reported 0.08% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Toronto Dominion State Bank stated it has 105,750 shares. 763,300 are owned by Timessquare Capital Management Ltd Com. Nordea Investment Ab reported 0.05% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC).

Among 7 analysts covering Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Henry Schein had 11 analyst reports since January 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 19 by Craig Hallum. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of HSIC in report on Monday, March 25 with “Hold” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 21 by Stifel Nicolaus. Barrington maintained Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) rating on Thursday, February 21. Barrington has “Buy” rating and $72 target. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Sell” on Monday, February 25. The stock of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Robert W. Baird.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $121,190 activity. On Monday, February 25 the insider Margulies Anne H. bought $121,190.