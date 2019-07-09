Sandy Spring Bank Has Raised By $308,140 Its Ppl (PPL) Holding; Ceragon Networks LTD. – Ordinary Shares (CRNT) Sellers Decreased By 31.88% Their Shorts

Sandy Spring Bank increased Ppl Corp (PPL) stake by 848.85% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sandy Spring Bank acquired 9,940 shares as Ppl Corp (PPL)’s stock declined 0.84%. The Sandy Spring Bank holds 11,111 shares with $352,000 value, up from 1,171 last quarter. Ppl Corp now has $22.15 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $30.68. About 2.13M shares traded. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 10.85% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.42% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 14/05/2018 – Clinton Group Adds Dominion Energy, Exits PPL, Cuts Bio-Rad: 13F; 03/05/2018 – PPL REAFFIRMS 2018 EARNINGS FROM ONGOING OPS FORECAST; 16/05/2018 – Scandinavian Investors Buy PPL, Southern; Sell Infosys: 13F; 03/05/2018 – PPL 1Q OPER REV. $2.13B, EST. $2.09B; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp Now Targeting Lower End of Equity Financing Needs; 08/05/2018 – PPL Corp Announces Public Offering of Common Stk With a Forward Component; 06/03/2018 PPL CORP PPL.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 12/04/2018 – 2017 Corporate Sustainability Report highlights PPL’s commitment to sustainability; 20/03/2018 – PPL CORP SAYS EXPECTS TO REITERATE ITS 2018 EARNINGS FORECAST RANGE OF $2.20 TO $2.40 PER SHARE – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP PPL.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.11 TO $2.31

Ceragon Networks LTD. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:CRNT) had a decrease of 31.88% in short interest. CRNT’s SI was 383,700 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 31.88% from 563,300 shares previously. With 1.00M avg volume, 0 days are for Ceragon Networks LTD. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:CRNT)’s short sellers to cover CRNT’s short positions. The SI to Ceragon Networks LTD. – Ordinary Shares’s float is 0.68%. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $2.65. About 342,441 shares traded. Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) has risen 3.46% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.97% the S&P500. Some Historical CRNT News: 25/04/2018 – Airband Deploys Ceragon’s FibeAir IP-20 Platform to Deliver High Capacity, Scalable Wireless Backhaul Networks to Rural Areas in the United Kingdom; 09/04/2018 Ceragon Networks® First Quarter 2018 Financial Results Scheduled for Release On May 7, 2018; 07/05/2018 – Correction to Ceragon Networks Earnings Headlines; 07/05/2018 – Ceragon Networks 1Q EPS 3c; 30/04/2018 – Harel Insurance Invest & Financial Services Buys Into Ceragon; 07/05/2018 – CERAGON NETWORKS LTD – QTRLY SHR $0.03; 07/05/2018 – Ceragon Networks 1Q Rev $83.3M; 25/04/2018 – CERAGON: AIRBAND DEPLOYS FIBEAIR PLATFORM FOR LARGE PROJECT; 25/04/2018 – Airband Deploys Ceragon’s FibeAir IP-20 Platform to Deliver High Capacity, Scalable Wireless Backhaul Networks to Rural Areas i

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice, data, and multimedia services worldwide. The company has market cap of $212.38 million. The Company’s wireless backhaul solutions use microwave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small sells, and the core of the service providerÂ’s network. It has a 10.23 P/E ratio. The firm also provides wireless fronthaul solutions that use microwave technology for communication between LTE/LTE-advanced base band digital unit stations and remote radio heads.

More notable recent Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “CRNT or TSU: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/02/2019: BL,IZEA,CRNT – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Ceragon Networks® Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Scheduled for Release on August 12, 2019 – PRNewswire” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/02/2019: CRNT, CYBE, JKS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/02/2019: GOOG,GOOGL,BL,IZEA,CRNT – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Sandy Spring Bank decreased Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) stake by 7,622 shares to 96,484 valued at $4.10M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA) stake by 10,668 shares and now owns 44,236 shares. Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold PPL shares while 184 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 511.56 million shares or 1.79% less from 520.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Employees Retirement Sys holds 4.33 million shares. 130,377 were accumulated by Bokf Na. Invesco Ltd reported 24.86 million shares stake. Huber Capital Mngmt Limited Liability reported 46,500 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of Aus accumulated 162,881 shares. Hennessy stated it has 0.44% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Fragasso Inc owns 0.64% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 94,436 shares. First Commonwealth Fincl Corp Pa reported 7,070 shares stake. First Midwest Commercial Bank Division holds 0.11% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 26,454 shares. Natixis Advisors LP stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Ameritas Partners owns 13,523 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. 207,766 are held by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 0.03% or 76,200 shares. Girard Prtn, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 23,693 shares. Sun Life Fin reported 0.35% stake.

Among 6 analysts covering PPL (NYSE:PPL), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. PPL had 10 analyst reports since January 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, May 17 by UBS. The firm has “Sell” rating by Bank of America given on Tuesday, February 19. Guggenheim maintained the shares of PPL in report on Friday, June 21 with “Hold” rating. Evercore downgraded PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) on Thursday, February 7 to “In-Line” rating. The stock of PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) earned “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, March 13. The stock of PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has “Underperform” rating given on Monday, January 14 by Bank of America.

More notable recent PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does PPL Corporation’s (NYSE:PPL) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Do Analysts Think About PPL Corporation’s (NYSE:PPL) Growth? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “PPL Electric Utilities named 2019 Investor-Owned Utility of the Year by SEPA – PRNewswire” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “PPL Corp. (PPL) Announces Vincent Sorgi as President & COO – StreetInsider.com” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “PPL Electric Utilities wins eighth straight JD Power customer satisfaction award – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 26, 2019.