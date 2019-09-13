Sandy Spring Bank Has Lowered Stake in Procter & Gamble Company (PG) as Share Price Rose; Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Cut Microsoft (MSFT) Position as Stock Value Rose

Sandy Spring Bank decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (PG) by 6.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandy Spring Bank sold 5,004 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 71,217 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.81 million, down from 76,221 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandy Spring Bank who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $305.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $122.12. About 5.91 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 18/04/2018 – Balfour Beatty’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Driven by Needs for Energy Services, Infrastructure, an Industrial Info News Alert; 18/04/2018 – Pantene and Priyanka Chopra Team Up to Encourage Others to #GoGentle in a Harsh World; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Raises FY Guidance for Core EPS Growth From 5%-8% to 6%-8%; 23/05/2018 – P&G – MAXIMUM AGGREGATE PURCHASE PRICE THAT P&G WILL PAY IN TENDER OFFER IS ABOUT $1.404 BLN; 19/04/2018 – Jeanne Whalen: SCOOP: P&G to spend $4.2 bn to buy German Merck’s consumer-health unit, which sells vitamins & other OTC items; 13/03/2018 – Nfusion Wins Gold for Deception Based Security in 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 19/04/2018 – P&G BOOSTS FORECAST FOR CORE EPS GROWTH; 22/05/2018 – P&G SAYS EXPECTS TO PAY ~$1.40B FOR THE ACCEPTED TENDER OFFER; 11/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ProAmpac PG Intermediate LLC Ratings, Outlk Neg; 25/04/2018 – New Cascade Platinum Lets the Diswasher Be a Dish Washer

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 4.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management sold 2,468 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 51,492 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.90M, down from 53,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $137.32. About 16.55M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 22/05/2018 – Quorum and Tire Storage Solutions Announce Reseller Partnership and Integration; 13/04/2018 – MICROSOFT INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Microsoft Corporation – MSFT; 30/05/2018 – Microsoft hosts ribbon-cutting ceremony for Microsoft Software & Systems Academy servicing the Jacksonville military community; 17/05/2018 – Even multibillionaires like Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates have their weaknesses; 28/03/2018 – Diversitylnc Announces its First-Ever lnductees into the Diversitylnc Top 50 Hall of Fame; 10/04/2018 – FIS Named “Best of Challenge” in 2018 PYMNTS.com Voice Challenge with Amazon Alexa; 16/04/2018 – MediaTek Collaborates with Microsoft to Advance Innovation and Security for the Intelligent Edge; 17/04/2018 – US Supreme Court rules that Microsoft email privacy dispute is moot; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft earnings: 95 cents per share, vs 85 cents expected; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Diminishes Windows Role in Cloud-Focused Reorganization–3rd Update

Sandy Spring Bank, which manages about $1.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Ibonds Dec 2025 Corp Etf by 13,350 shares to 62,525 shares, valued at $1.60M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nike Inc Cl B (NYSE:NKE) by 4,852 shares in the quarter, for a total of 122,155 shares, and has risen its stake in Rockwell International Corp (NYSE:ROK).

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Procter & Gamble (PG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “10 Stocks to Own Through a Global Recession – Investorplace.com” published on August 21, 2019, Fool.com published: “Where Will Procter & Gamble Be in 10 Years? – Motley Fool” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Former P&G brand manager hired as CEO of Papa Johnâ€™s – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 24.62 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Paw owns 0.77% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 6,500 shares. Whalerock Point Partners Limited Liability Com has invested 1.52% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Cobblestone Cap Advsr Limited Co Ny holds 0.64% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 64,508 shares. Cheviot Value Lc holds 0.23% or 4,789 shares in its portfolio. Nippon Life Americas Inc holds 143,650 shares or 1.2% of its portfolio. Barrett Asset Management Ltd Liability Co stated it has 98,277 shares. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc Ca holds 2,964 shares. Alberta Corporation stated it has 0.65% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). First City Mgmt invested 1.92% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 3,217 were accumulated by Chilton Invest Lc. Cetera Advisor Limited Com invested in 163,799 shares. Accredited holds 0.28% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 13,014 shares. 5,667 are held by Mcgowan Asset Management. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) Sa invested in 39,192 shares or 0.44% of the stock. Ontario – Canada-based Sun Life Financial has invested 0.06% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “4 Reasons To Sell Microsoft – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Google Gains Edge Over AMZN, MSFT & AAPL With Socratic Launch – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Microsoft bull praises vendor Pentagon contract – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Microsoft clarifies voice data privacy policy – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/22/2019: MSFT, LEDS, ADI, VIOT – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hightower Limited Liability Corp owns 2.62M shares for 2.09% of their portfolio. American Invest Advsr Ltd Liability has invested 2.53% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The New York-based Estabrook Cap Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). First American National Bank stated it has 2.07% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bessemer Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.65% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Llc holds 4.47M shares. Autus Asset Management Limited Liability Co holds 0.2% or 9,461 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Advisory reported 3.27M shares. Hayek Kallen Investment reported 7.04% stake. Nomura Asset Ltd holds 4.04% or 3.05M shares. 22,579 are held by Kessler Investment Grp Limited Liability Co. Aviva Public Ltd Company holds 3.79% or 4.12 million shares. Ashfield Cap Prtnrs Limited Liability Company accumulated 334,154 shares. St Germain D J invested in 37,274 shares. Planning Alternatives Ltd Adv stated it has 8,326 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings.