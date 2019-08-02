Sandy Spring Bank Has Lowered Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) by $1.15 Million as Shares Declined; As W P Carey (WPC) Stock Price Rose, Presima Cut Position

Presima Inc decreased its stake in W P Carey Inc (WPC) by 33.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Presima Inc sold 10,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.30% . The institutional investor held 21,600 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69 million, down from 32,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Presima Inc who had been investing in W P Carey Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.19% or $3.64 during the last trading session, reaching $83.26. About 1.61 million shares traded or 100.04% up from the average. W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) has risen 33.84% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.84% the S&P500.

Sandy Spring Bank decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) by 34.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandy Spring Bank sold 16,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 29,946 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.17M, down from 45,946 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandy Spring Bank who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.40% or $2.92 during the last trading session, reaching $63.49. About 5.36 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 03/04/2018 – Cognizant Defends Tax Position At Chennai High Court Hearing; High Court Lifts Attachment Of Cognizant Accounts; 29/03/2018 – FTC: 20180943: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation; Edgewater Growth Capital Partners III, LP; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS at Least $4.53; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees 2Q Rev $4B-$4.04B; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT CFO – “THIS UPDATED INTERPRETATION OF THE GILTI PROVISION IS ESTIMATED TO HAVE A FULL YEAR EPS IMPACT OF $0.09 PER SHARE” – CONF CALL; 28/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O : BERNSTEIN STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – HIGH COURT IN CHENNAI GRANTED CO’S APPLICATION FOR A STAY OF THE ACTIONS OF INDIAN INCOME TAX DEPARTMENT; 28/03/2018 – Financial Chron: Paid all applicable taxes, I-T dept’s position without merit: Cognizant

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 insider sales for $1.03 million activity. $86,046 worth of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) was sold by Kandiah Gajakarnan Vibushanan. Shares for $1.16M were bought by Humphries Brian.

More notable recent Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cognizant Technology Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Was Slammed Friday – Nasdaq” published on May 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 07/23/2019: IRDM,CDNS,AUDC,CTSH,INTL,AAPL – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cognizant Looks Solid Despite Banking Weakness – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Can Value Investors Consider Cognizant Technology (CTSH)? – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 15, 2019.

Sandy Spring Bank, which manages about $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded F (EMLP) by 15,342 shares to 20,717 shares, valued at $512,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares S&P 500 Index Fund (IVV) by 10,604 shares in the quarter, for a total of 199,094 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Ibonds Dec 2025 Corp Etf.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt & Equity Incorporated reported 544,642 shares stake. 617,198 are owned by First Republic Inv Management. Duncker Streett And Company, a Missouri-based fund reported 21,970 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Com invested in 0.03% or 3,463 shares. Glenmede Tru Na invested in 0.58% or 1.78M shares. Gofen Glossberg Llc Il holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 5,896 shares. Moreover, Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt has 0.15% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 1.44M shares. Personal Cap Advisors stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). American Intl Gp reported 259,731 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Becker Management Inc, a Oregon-based fund reported 12,960 shares. Hussman Strategic stated it has 26,100 shares. Kirr Marbach & Company Limited Liability In holds 210,532 shares. Cibc World has 63,079 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Exane Derivatives stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Ajo LP invested in 0.46% or 1.23M shares.