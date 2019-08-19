Sandy Spring Bank Has Lowered Its Holding in Varian Medical Systems (VAR) by $356,166; Intel (INTC) Holder First Heartland Consultants Decreased Its Stake by $1.62 Million

First Heartland Consultants Inc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 73.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Heartland Consultants Inc sold 30,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 10,923 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $587,000, down from 41,478 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $206.00B market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $46.5. About 23.34 million shares traded or 3.43% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 08/05/2018 – Inbox: Senate Intel Committee Releases Unclassified 1st Installment in Russia Report, Updated Recommendations on Election Security; 25/05/2018 – Intel Faces Age-Discrimination Claims; 26/04/2018 – Amazon, Intel Earnings Boost Tech Momentum in Post-Market Surge; 03/04/2018 – DFLabs Achieves Certification with McAfee ePO and DXL for Security Automation and Orchestration; 12/03/2018 – Cramer: Micron’s strength means Intel is a buy; 14/03/2018 – Barrick Announces Nomination of Patricia A. Hatter as Independent Director; 04/04/2018 – Consumer tech gets reprieve as U.S., China spar over tariffs; 26/04/2018 – Intel’s Profit, Revenue Increase; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – QTRLY MODEM/ADJACENCIES GROWTH OF 4% YOY; 30/05/2018 – Intel Presenting at GSMA Mobile World Congress Shanghai Jun 29

Sandy Spring Bank decreased its stake in Varian Medical Systems Inc (VAR) by 11.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandy Spring Bank sold 2,526 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.97% . The institutional investor held 18,879 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.68 million, down from 21,405 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandy Spring Bank who had been investing in Varian Medical Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.92B market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $108.95. About 644,488 shares traded or 9.13% up from the average. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has risen 4.24% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.24% the S&P500. Some Historical VAR News: 19/04/2018 – Varian to Demonstrate Advanced Cancer Care Solutions at ESTRO 37; 04/05/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC VAR.N SAYS NOTES RECEIPT OF COMPETING BID BY SIRTEX; 25/04/2018 – Varian’s Latest Quarter Boosted By Oncology Revenue; 07/05/2018 – Varian Acquires Taiwan Distributor; 09/03/2018 – Varian Selected by the Instituto Mexicano del Seguro Social (IMSS) to Equip Seven Treatment Centers in Mexico with Advanced Rad; 04/05/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL LTD SRX.AX – ANY ACQUISITION OF SIRTEX BY CDH WOULD ALSO BE CONDITIONAL ON APPROVAL OF AUSTRALIA’S FOREIGN INVESTMENT REVIEW BOARD; 22/05/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL LTD SRX.AX – BOARD CONSIDERING RELATIVE MERITS AND RISKS OF CDH PROPOSAL AND VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS SCHEME; 23/04/2018 – Varex Imaging Names Rosebrough To Board Of Directors; 04/05/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL – NOTES THAT DIRECTORS OF SIRTEX CONTINUE TO UNANIMOUSLY SUPPORT AND RECOMMEND VARIAN SCHEME; 22/05/2018 – Varian Notifies Sirtex It Will Not Submit a Counterproposal to Competing Bid

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold VAR shares while 169 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 79.16 million shares or 3.43% less from 81.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc Inc reported 384,746 shares. Cap Counsel Limited Liability Company Ny reported 3.25% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Sumitomo Mitsui Trust owns 342,803 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Wms Ptnrs Lc invested in 6,335 shares. Burney Com owns 41,092 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd has 0% invested in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) for 20 shares. Vanguard Inc holds 0.06% or 10.16 million shares in its portfolio. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc has 0.05% invested in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) for 1,428 shares. Germany-based Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.09% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Natl Pension has 1,572 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley owns 255,093 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ftb Advisors holds 0% or 34 shares in its portfolio. Ellington Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 4,500 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 0.08% or 278,622 shares in its portfolio. Jump Trading Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.07% invested in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) for 1,586 shares.

Sandy Spring Bank, which manages about $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares S&P Smallcap 600 Index Fund (IJR) by 10,267 shares to 455,465 shares, valued at $35.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) by 6,033 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,964 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Ibonds Dec 2022 Corp Etf.

Analysts await Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.25 earnings per share, up 7.76% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.16 per share. VAR’s profit will be $113.83M for 21.79 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual earnings per share reported by Varian Medical Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.30% negative EPS growth.

First Heartland Consultants Inc, which manages about $867.76M and $356.83M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (FLOT) by 25,691 shares to 38,194 shares, valued at $1.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (CWB) by 22,106 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,960 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SDY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset Mngmt owns 201,699 shares for 0.86% of their portfolio. Old Second Bancorporation Of Aurora, a Illinois-based fund reported 133,751 shares. Moreover, Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Inc Va has 1.05% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio invested in 3.19 million shares or 0.9% of the stock. 77,100 were accumulated by Global Endowment Mgmt L P. Howland Capital Mngmt Llc owns 0.19% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 43,693 shares. Lau Limited Liability Corp reported 165,165 shares. Everence Capital Management Inc holds 0.99% or 105,932 shares in its portfolio. Orca Inv Limited Co invested in 1.68% or 27,497 shares. Barbara Oil has invested 2.71% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Hodges Mgmt accumulated 115,281 shares or 0.63% of the stock. 3.52M are owned by Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership. 12,707 were reported by Sterneck Capital Mngmt. Essex Fincl Svcs has invested 2.63% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Blue Finance Capital Inc has 14,387 shares.