Sandy Spring Bank Has Lifted Raytheon Company (RTN) Position; Prudential Bancorp (PBIP) Sentiment Is 0.92

Prudential Bancorp Inc (PBIP) investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.46, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 12 active investment managers increased or opened new stock positions, while 13 cut down and sold positions in Prudential Bancorp Inc. The active investment managers in our database now have: 3.54 million shares, down from 3.57 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Prudential Bancorp Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 11 Increased: 9 New Position: 3.

Sandy Spring Bank increased Raytheon Company (RTN) stake by 6.52% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sandy Spring Bank acquired 1,779 shares as Raytheon Company (RTN)’s stock rose 3.37%. The Sandy Spring Bank holds 29,060 shares with $5.29M value, up from 27,281 last quarter. Raytheon Company now has $49.40 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.24% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $177.35. About 253,231 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 08/03/2018 – U.S. State Dept. Approves $197 mln sale to Qatari Air Force -statement; 16/05/2018 – Sparton and Raytheon Team on Next Generation Mine Neutralization System; 20/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Lithuania wants more NATO anti-aircraft missiles to deter Russia; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 21/03/2018 – Raytheon Board Approves 8.8% Annual Dividend Increase — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – Raytheon: Developmental Testing Completed on Small Diameter Bomb II; 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO – NAVAL SEA SYSTEMS COMMAND, WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, IS CONTRACTING ACTIVITY; 13/03/2018 – Adriane M. Brown elected to Raytheon board of directors; 26/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – SEES FY 2018 EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $9.70 – $9.90; 16/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $511M AIR FORCE CONTRACT FOR RADAR

Sandy Spring Bank decreased Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) stake by 41,463 shares to 59,761 valued at $4.82M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Vanguard Msci Eafe Etf (VEA) stake by 32,005 shares and now owns 375,853 shares. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Godshalk Welsh Capital Incorporated, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,800 shares. Cleararc Capital invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Proshare Lc accumulated 52,155 shares. Regent Investment accumulated 1,100 shares. Eagle Ridge Inv Mngmt stated it has 47,353 shares or 1.27% of all its holdings. Barclays Plc invested in 393,346 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Ltd Llc holds 2.58% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 19,683 shares. Wade G W holds 4,011 shares. Sanders Capital Ltd Com owns 1.09M shares. Reilly Advsrs Ltd, a California-based fund reported 1,420 shares. Northstar Gru holds 0.34% or 4,132 shares in its portfolio. 35,795 are held by Chicago Equity Prns Ltd Liability Corp. Korea Investment Corporation holds 386,711 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. James Invest Research accumulated 0.02% or 1,660 shares. Td Asset Management owns 131,198 shares.

More notable recent Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Raytheon, DARPA complete key hypersonic weapon design review – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “US Army awards Raytheon $108 million contract for Afghanistan Air Force training – PRNewswire” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Defense Stock Due to Break Out – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Defense Secretary narrows recusal from Raytheon decisions – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Raytheon upgrading Germany’s Patriot integrated air and missile defense system – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $5.84 million activity. Lawrence Taylor W had sold 10,023 shares worth $1.84M on Wednesday, February 13. $643,693 worth of stock was sold by Wood Michael J on Wednesday, February 13. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider Jimenez Frank R sold $752,828.

Among 5 analysts covering Raytheon (NYSE:RTN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Raytheon had 7 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, April 3 by UBS. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Buckingham Research. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, June 11 by Vertical Research. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 10 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Barclays Capital.

Prudential Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Prudential Bank that provides various banking and financial products or services in Pennsylvania. The company has market cap of $156.98 million. The companyÂ’s deposit products include interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts. It has a 16.55 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan portfolio comprises single-family residential mortgage loans, construction and land development loans, non-residential or commercial real estate mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans, such as loans secured by deposit accounts and unsecured personal loans.

The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $17.66. About 1,563 shares traded. Prudential Bancorp, Inc. (PBIP) has risen 2.28% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PBIP News: 20/04/2018 DJ Prudential Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PBIP); 26/04/2018 – Prudential Bancorp 2Q EPS 24c; 16/05/2018 – Prudential Bancorp, Inc. Announces Declaration of Quarterly Cash Dividend

Seidman Lawrence B holds 11.12% of its portfolio in Prudential Bancorp, Inc. for 788,298 shares. Firefly Value Partners Lp owns 475,250 shares or 0.87% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Raffles Associates Lp has 0.63% invested in the company for 33,040 shares. The New York-based Price Michael F has invested 0.28% in the stock. Maltese Capital Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 95,000 shares.