Sandy Spring Bank Has Increased Its Constellation Brands (STZ) Holding by $842,975; As Idexx Labs (IDXX) Share Value Rose, Essex Financial Services Upped by $306,402 Its Position

Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 25.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandy Spring Bank bought 4,817 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 23,460 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.11M, up from 18,643 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandy Spring Bank who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $192.74. About 764,034 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 30/05/2018 – Constellation, GE Team with The Home Depot to Install Largest Rooftop Solar Array in Washington, D.C; 29/03/2018 – VP Hetterich Gifts 962 Of Constellation Brands Inc; 02/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC STZ.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $262 FROM $250; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 24/05/2018 – Phase Four Tapped by Astro Digital as Certified Propulsion Provider for Landmapper Constellation and the Corvus Satellite Product Line; Will Act as Reseller for Phase Four Thrusters; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC – PROJECTS FISCAL 2019 OPERATING CASH FLOW TARGET OF APPROXIMATELY $2.45 BILLION; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Continues to Be Powered By Mexican Imports — Earnings Review; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC. TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS – FISCAL 2018 REPORTED BASIS RESULTS REFLECT BENEFIT OF $363 MLN, OR $1.81 EPS, FOR NET ADJUSTMENTS RELATED TO U.S. TAX REFORM; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS – FOR WINE AND SPIRITS BUSINESS, CO EXPECTS NET SALES AND OPERATING INCOME GROWTH TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 2 – 4 PERCENT IN 2019; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS CFO DAVID KLEIN COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL

Essex Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (IDXX) by 91.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Financial Services Inc bought 1,374 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.50% . The institutional investor held 2,874 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $643,000, up from 1,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Idexx Labs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $268.71. About 452,702 shares traded or 13.23% up from the average. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.63% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical IDXX News: 15/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES – REDUCED BOARD SIZE TO EIGHT & SIZE OF CLASS l TO TWO MEMBERS, EFFECTIVE UPON WILLIAM END’S RETIREMENT FROM BOARD – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q EPS $1.01; 17/05/2018 – Idexx Labs Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – MONTEA CVA MONTE.BR – CURRENT TENANT IDEXX EUROPE B.V. WILL CONTINUE TO RENT PREMISES AFTER TRANSFER OF OWNERSHIP UNDER CURRENT LEASE; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q REV. $538M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC SAYS FOR 2018, COMPANY PROJECTS CAPITAL SPENDING OF APPROXIMATELY $140 MLN; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q Net $89.5M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.205 BLN TO $2.245 BLN; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q EPS $1.01, EST. 92C

Sandy Spring Bank, which manages about $1.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (NYSE:MLM) by 2,137 shares to 8,500 shares, valued at $1.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Varian Medical Systems Inc (NYSE:VAR) by 2,526 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,879 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Msci Emerging Markets Etf (VWO).

More notable recent Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “1 Top Cannabis Stock You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade – Motley Fool” on July 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns Constellation Brands, Inc.’s (NYSE:STZ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “5 Brand-Name Companies Involved in the Marijuana Industry – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Better Marijuana Stock: Canopy Growth vs. Constellation Brands – Nasdaq” published on July 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ardevora Asset Management Limited Liability Partnership reported 167,616 shares. Ima Wealth Inc stated it has 0.94% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Gofen Glossberg Ltd Liability Corporation Il reported 1,240 shares stake. Hightower Advisors Ltd Com invested in 0.03% or 27,283 shares. Northstar Asset Ltd Company accumulated 1.03% or 14,415 shares. Atwood Palmer has 5 shares. Driehaus Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 3,724 shares. Canandaigua Natl Bank reported 46,231 shares. Haverford Trust has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Mastrapasqua Asset Mgmt accumulated 20,596 shares. Commonwealth Financial Bank Of Australia owns 7,941 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 6,485 were accumulated by Lipe & Dalton. Meeder Asset owns 6 shares. Smith Graham And Advsrs Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.35% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Co has 26,000 shares.

Essex Financial Services Inc, which manages about $2.52B and $330.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,767 shares to 64,125 shares, valued at $7.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Costco Wholesalecorp (NASDAQ:COST) by 1,701 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,671 shares, and cut its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold IDXX shares while 165 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 72.09 million shares or 2.41% less from 73.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Taylor Frigon Mngmt Llc accumulated 7,908 shares or 1.38% of the stock. 176,511 are owned by Van Eck Associates. Cwm Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0% or 745 shares. Harding Loevner LP owns 0% invested in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 70 shares. Geode Management Ltd Company reported 1.38 million shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 22,863 shares. Cleararc Capital Incorporated stated it has 2,094 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Colony Group Inc Llc invested in 1,872 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 1,275 are held by Parsons Cap Management Ri. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.05% or 4,500 shares. Communication Of Vermont owns 411 shares. Inv Ser Of America reported 2,208 shares stake. Cornerstone Advisors holds 0% or 70 shares. Amer Cap Mngmt holds 4.92% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) or 474,280 shares. 9.14 million were reported by Vanguard Gru.

More notable recent IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Reasons Why Growth Investors Shouldn’t Overlook Idexx (IDXX) – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “IDEXX (IDXX) Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates, Lifts EPS Guidance – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:IDXX) CEO Pay Matter? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Idexx Laboratories Stock Gained 19% in 2018 – Motley Fool” published on January 11, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Rising Margins Allow IDEXX Laboratories to Boost Guidance – Motley Fool” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 insider sales for $9.56 million activity. The insider AYERS JONATHAN W sold 47,714 shares worth $9.85 million. Another trade for 2,405 shares valued at $501,875 was bought by Kingsley Lawrence D.