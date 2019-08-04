Sandy Spring Bank Has Increased By $754,245 Its Caterpillar (CAT) Stake; Eventide Asset Management Lifted Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (GWPH) Position

Eventide Asset Management Llc increased Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (GWPH) stake by 46.47% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Eventide Asset Management Llc acquired 29,506 shares as Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (GWPH)’s stock declined 2.22%. The Eventide Asset Management Llc holds 93,006 shares with $15.68M value, up from 63,500 last quarter. Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc now has $4.79B valuation. The stock decreased 1.25% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $155.72. About 412,688 shares traded or 10.22% up from the average. GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) has risen 21.75% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.75% the S&P500. Some Historical GWPH News: 27/04/2018 – INSYS Therapeutics Initiates Phase 2 Clinical Trial of Cannabidiol (CBD) for Treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome; 24/05/2018 – lsodiol International Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Supply 99.5%+ Cannabidiol lsolate to Sundial; 19/04/2018 – FDA Committee Votes 13-0 Finding That GW Pharma Drug’s Risk-Benefit Profile Is Favorable; 13/03/2018 – NULL GW PHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCES RECEIPT OF NOTICES OF ALLOWANCE BY THE UNITED STATES PATENT AND TRADEMARK OFFICE (USPTO) FOR FIVE NEW EPIDIOLEX® (CANNABIDIOL) PATENTS; 16/05/2018 – GW Pharmaceuticals and U.S. Subsidiary Greenwich Biosciences Announce Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of a Phase 3 Study of Cannabidiol Oral Solution in Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome; 16/05/2018 – GW PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS PROGRESS IN CANNABIDIOL ORAL STUDY; 19/04/2018 – GW PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS PRESENTING CBD-OS PRODUCT (EPIDIOLEX) IN ADVISORY COMMITTEE MEETING WITH FDA ON APRIL 19 – SEC FILING; 17/04/2018 – GW PHARMA’S CANNABIDIOL DRUG GETS FAVORABLE FDA STAFF REVIEW; 19/04/2018 – GW PHARMACEUTICALS AND U.S. SUBSIDIARY GREENWICH BIOSCIENCES ANNOUNCES THE UNANIMOUS POSITIVE RESULT OF FDA ADVISORY COMMITTEE MEETING FOR FIRST PLANT-BASED PHARMACEUTICAL CANNABIDIOL TREATMENT; 19/04/2018 – GW Pharma Wins Unanimous Recommendation From FDA Advisory Committee For Cannabis-derived Drug — MarketWatch

Sandy Spring Bank increased Caterpillar Inc (CAT) stake by 93.02% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sandy Spring Bank acquired 5,587 shares as Caterpillar Inc (CAT)’s stock declined 4.69%. The Sandy Spring Bank holds 11,593 shares with $1.57M value, up from 6,006 last quarter. Caterpillar Inc now has $71.22B valuation. The stock decreased 1.77% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $124.54. About 5.87M shares traded or 33.67% up from the average. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR- BONFIELD TO GET $800,000 CASH SIGN-ON BONUS PAID AS SOON AS ADMINISTRATIVELY PRACTICABLE AFTER COMPLETION OF FIRST DAY OF EMPLOYMENT; 03/05/2018 – Caterpillar Announces New Industrial Power Systems Vice President; 12/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – RAMIN YOUNESSI APPOINTED GROUP PRESIDENT OF ENERGY & TRANSPORTATION; 16/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR CAT.N SAYS WILL CLOSE FACILITIES IN TEXAS, PANAMA, ALSO CONTEMPLATING CLOSURE OF ENGINE MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN ILLINOIS; 24/04/2018 – U.S. March Caterpillar Dealer Reported Machine Sales (Table); 23/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR: CATERPILLAR EU STAGE V ENGINES SET HIGH STANDARDS; 16/05/2018 – Threadneedle Adds Pagseguro Digital Ltd., Exits Caterpillar: 13F; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Sees Sales Into Oil, Gas Applications Increasing in 2018; 09/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR SAYS C&DS GROUP PRESIDENT ROB CHARTER TO RETIRE; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar earnings: $2.82 a share, vs $2.13 EPS expected

More notable recent Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What Caterpillar Inc.’s (NYSE:CAT) ROCE Can Tell Us – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why You Might Be Interested In Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Why Investors Should Hold Caterpillar – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Caterpillar Falls After Q2 Earnings Miss – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Caterpillar: Not Buying Yet, With Some Concerns Mounting – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT), 1 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Caterpillar had 12 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Macquarie Research maintained Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) on Tuesday, March 12 with “Sell” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Citigroup. Atlantic Securities downgraded Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) on Friday, June 21 to “Sell” rating. The stock has “Sell” rating by UBS on Tuesday, February 26.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Essex Finance Services Inc reported 7,384 shares. Greenwood Assocs Ltd Liability reported 580 shares. Adirondack holds 0.82% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 8,623 shares. Beech Hill Advisors Incorporated holds 0.44% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) or 5,300 shares. Tudor Investment Et Al stated it has 60,658 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. First Heartland Consultants accumulated 2,524 shares or 0.1% of the stock. National Pension invested in 624,346 shares. Greystone Managed Incorporated accumulated 61,101 shares. Dupont Capital Mgmt Corp, Delaware-based fund reported 9,183 shares. 1832 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0% or 1,970 shares. Aull And Monroe Investment Management owns 30,926 shares for 2.24% of their portfolio. Nomura Asset Mngmt Co Ltd holds 0.57% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) or 427,401 shares. Security Company accumulated 17,436 shares. Korea Invest Corporation holds 0.39% or 632,994 shares in its portfolio. Freestone Capital Holdings Limited Liability Corp reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Sandy Spring Bank decreased Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) stake by 2,846 shares to 33,228 valued at $6.21M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Growth Index Fund (IJK) stake by 1,657 shares and now owns 20,155 shares. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) was reduced too.

More notable recent GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Can Patient Wins Aid GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “GWPH Stock: Expect the Unexpected Coming Into Earnings – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “An Examination Of GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “GW Pharmaceuticals PLC (GWPH) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Eventide Asset Management Llc decreased Covanta Hldg Corp (NYSE:CVA) stake by 38,000 shares to 42,000 valued at $727,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Altair Engr Inc stake by 372,000 shares and now owns 628,000 shares. Sage Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) was reduced too.