Sandy Spring Bank Has Increased Accenture Plc Cl A (ACN) Stake by $924,528; Stock Value Rose; Qualcomm (QCOM) Share Value Declined While Annex Advisory Services Has Lowered Its Position

Annex Advisory Services Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 88.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Annex Advisory Services Llc sold 29,308 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 3,779 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $215,000, down from 33,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Annex Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $77.35. About 3.55M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 12/03/2018 – Broadcom’s bid for Qualcomm stokes Trump’s China fears; 29/03/2018 – Tsinghua Unigroup postpones mobile chip unit IPO; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM IN NOTICE TO CALIFORNIA EMPLOYMENT DEVELOPMENT DEPARTMENT – REDUCING WORKFORCE AT SAN JOSE, SANTA CLARA OFFICES; TO IMPACT ABOUT 269 EMPLOYEES; 12/03/2018 – Trump Signs Order Banning Broadcom from Buying Qualcomm: Bloomberg — Barron’s Blog; 16/03/2018 – QCOM CONFIRMS JACOBS TO EXPLORE POSSIBILITY OF MAKING PROPOSAL; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM DIRECTOR JACOBS WON’T BE RE-NOMINATED TO BOARD; 27/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Qualcomm to meet China regulators in push to clear $44 billion NXP deal; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM – CERTAIN PROCEEDS OF CREDIT FACILITIES TO BE USED IN PART BY UNIT TO FINANCE PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF NXP SEMICONDUCTORS; 30/05/2018 – Qualcomm’s new XR1 platform will help take virtual reality mainstream – and untether it from expensive computers; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm Withdrew Two Claims to Satisfy Certain Briefling Limitations and Narrow Issues for Hearing

Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Accenture Plc Cl A (ACN) by 17.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandy Spring Bank bought 5,253 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 34,986 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.16 million, up from 29,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandy Spring Bank who had been investing in Accenture Plc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $197.84. About 843,555 shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 29/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – MEREDITH CORPORATION TO SELL MEREDITH XCELERATED MARKETING TO ACCENTURE; 13/03/2018 – Modernizing FCC Siting Rules Would Jumpstart 5G Investment & Deployment; 29/03/2018 – MEREDITH CORP – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT TO SELL MEREDITH XCELERATED MARKETING (MXM) TO ACCENTURE; 03/05/2018 – Accenture to Co-Develop Digital Defense and Security Solution with SAP, Helping Defense Agencies Accelerate Digital; 27/03/2018 – Four in Five North American Bank Operations Leaders Believe Their Bank’s Survival Depends on Updating Legacy Systems to lnnovate Faster, Accenture Study Finds; 23/05/2018 – Accenture Makes New Challenge to Ad Agencies With Online Buying; 27/03/2018 – Global Center for Health Innovation and Accenture Form a Working Group to Address Opioid Epidemic; 15/03/2018 – Potential Benefits of Artificial Intelligence Outweigh Citizen Concerns About Responsible Use by Government, Accenture Survey Shows; 29/03/2018 – MEREDITH CORP – FINANCIAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 08/05/2018 – Julie Sweet Says Accenture’s Strategy Is to ‘Double-Down’ on Diversity (Video)

Sandy Spring Bank, which manages about $1.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Varian Medical Systems Inc (NYSE:VAR) by 2,526 shares to 18,879 shares, valued at $2.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 3,282 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,841 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

