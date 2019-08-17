Sandy Spring Bank Has Decreased Its Schlumberger Limited (SLB) Stake as Stock Declined; Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Boosted Its Position in American Electric Power Co. (AEP) by $3.74 Million as Stock Price Rose

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc increased its stake in American Electric Power Co. (AEP) by 18.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc bought 45,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The hedge fund held 292,500 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.50 million, up from 247,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc who had been investing in American Electric Power Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $90.23. About 1.87 million shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC AEP.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.89 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/04/2018 – Black & Veatch’s BOLD® consultant status to drive new wave of power transmission infrastructure; 03/05/2018 – AEP GENERATION SEEKS BIDS FOR CARDINAL, CONESVILLE POWER PLANTS; 24/04/2018 – AEP TO INVEST $17.7B CAPITAL OVER NEXT THREE YEARS IN CORE OPS; 08/05/2018 – Arkansas Public Service Commission Approves Wind Catcher Project; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC SEES 2018 ESTIMATED EPS ON A GAAP BASIS $3.71 TO $3.91; 25/04/2018 – Ohio PUC: PUCO adopts settlement agreement in AEP Ohio electric security plan PUCO adopts settlement agreement in AEP Ohio; 26/03/2018 – AEP Names McManus Senior Vice President, Environmental Services; 19/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY – SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT INCLUDES ENTITIES IN INDIANA, KENTUCKY, MICHIGAN, OHIO, VIRGINIA AND WEST VIRGINIA; 30/05/2018 – GRIDLIANCE SAYS SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY RELATES TO PROPOSED WIND CATCHER ENERGY CONNECTION PROJECT

Sandy Spring Bank decreased its stake in Schlumberger Limited (SLB) by 20.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandy Spring Bank sold 7,074 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 26,870 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17M, down from 33,944 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandy Spring Bank who had been investing in Schlumberger Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.25B market cap company. The stock increased 3.38% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $32.72. About 13.25M shares traded or 30.33% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc, which manages about $7.01B and $4.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 113,215 shares to 170,385 shares, valued at $8.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Seattle Genetic Inc (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 6,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,000 shares, and cut its stake in Svb Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold AEP shares while 258 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 246 raised stakes. 352.66 million shares or 1.31% less from 357.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Energ Income Prns Limited Com holds 2.06% or 1.44 million shares in its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 0.15% or 41,138 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & owns 5.88M shares. Boys Arnold & Inc holds 0.22% or 17,832 shares. Chicago Equity Prtn Limited Com has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Lathrop Invest Management has invested 0.1% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Tru Co Of Virginia Va stated it has 5,358 shares. Ftb Advsrs has invested 0.02% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Mastrapasqua Asset reported 8,906 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. 3,024 were reported by Private Wealth Advsrs. The Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.07% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Jump Trading Ltd Liability Company invested 0.63% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 0.38% or 897,388 shares. 1,965 were accumulated by Smithfield. Quantbot Tech Ltd Partnership has invested 0.47% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP).

Sandy Spring Bank, which manages about $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Us Large (SCHX) by 9,811 shares to 12,455 shares, valued at $842,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Ibonds Dec 2019 Corp Etf by 12,840 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,155 shares, and has risen its stake in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST).

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $567.03M for 19.95 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Berkshire Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Pa holds 212,924 shares. Moreover, Bancshares Of Hawaii has 0.04% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Price T Rowe Assocs Incorporated Md has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Jnba Fincl has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.34% or 3.10M shares in its portfolio. Howland Capital Ltd Liability accumulated 122,823 shares or 0.44% of the stock. Williams Jones & Assoc Ltd Llc, New York-based fund reported 21,312 shares. Monetary Mngmt Gp Incorporated reported 3,295 shares. Nikko Asset Mngmt Americas invested in 429,892 shares or 0.49% of the stock. Meyer Handelman Com invested in 226,969 shares. J Goldman Ltd Partnership invested 0.79% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Miller Howard Invs Ny owns 75,435 shares. Sequoia Financial Advsrs Lc has 0.03% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Ameriprise Fincl Inc reported 7.59 million shares. Asset Mgmt has invested 0.22% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).